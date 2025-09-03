X!

Finance minister: No decision has been made to abolish car tax

News
Jürgen Ligi (Reform).
Jürgen Ligi (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) said there is currently no agreement within the coalition to abolish the car tax and he sees little room for doing so.

Ligi said that Eesti 200's proposal to abolish the car tax was made as a reaction to the Reform Party's wish to cancel the planned income tax hike in 2026.

"Although everything seemed coordinated, the comment about canceling the income tax hike (by Prime Minister Kristen Michal – ed.) likely made the coalition partner feel left out. That was a reaction to the cancellation of the income tax hike: that the car tax should also be dropped," he told ERR on Wednesday.

The finance minister said, despite political mudslinging, it is understood in the government that taxes are rising temporarily and there is no long-term tax increase.

He called the car tax a "logical" step.

"We're actually facing a serious shortage of funds. The car tax is a very logical element in tax systems. It is simultaneously a tax on property and on environmental impact, and it is being introduced everywhere. Countries that are civilized, environmentally responsible, and have reached a sufficient level of wealth — we are talking about Europe — do implement car taxes. And they collect more in property taxes than we do. To simply say we are giving this [car tax] up, I would not have done that. And I do not currently see such an agreement in the budget that would allow us to give up that much, or that we have that kind of margin," the minister said

Ligi said that since the tax cut proposals have already been put forward, it will now be up to him as finance minister to rein them in. He repeated that there is no agreement in the government to eliminate any taxes.

Cars queuing on Tallinn's Pärnu maantee. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"Everyone understands the difficult budget situation. It has already taken off in such a way that it should be considered. But if we shout out every possible consideration so openly, does that necessarily lead to a positive outcome? That's another matter entirely. In that sense, I'm not happy about how this debate has unfolded at all."

Ligi noted that, in private conversations, the car tax is acknowledged as a natural measure, despite public frustration.

"Despite the fact that political freeloaders latch onto it and criticize the government. The truth is, they do not have an alternative proposal. They are not suggesting cutting defense spending or slashing state expenditures even further. We've already become quite a lean state. We are about to raise defense spending fivefold compared to when the tax burden was the same 35 percent," said the finance minister.

Ligi pointed out that, at the same time as Eesti 200 wants to abolish the car tax, the interior minister — who belongs to the same party — has submitted additional budget requests amounting to billions.

"What kind of talk is this about abolishing taxes, when they have such ambitious plans? Every minister does. If we want to move in that direction at all, we simply cannot abandon taxes. Unfortunately, the current mindset in society is that taxes are evil and collected by someone for themselves. That's just not how it works."

Ligi added that Estonia is currently operating under the EU's loosened budget rules, due to a major agreement to sharply increase defense spending.

"We can no longer count on the U.S. Europe must take care of itself and, let's be honest, also of Ukraine. The U.S. no longer has the global ambition to be the spokesperson for the free world," Ligi said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Indrek Kiisler, Urmet Kook, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:36

Estonia against EU plan to allow companies to only buy electric cars

15:25

Tallinn's Pollinator Highway Ristiku–Kolde puiestee section now open

14:27

Tallinn mayoral candidates have different visions for traffic

13:53

'Sonic boom' heard over Lääne-Viru County sparks calls to emergency services

12:53

Vladimir Arhipov: We'll get a mouse instead of an elephant with Rail Baltica

12:19

Finance minister: No decision has been made to abolish car tax

12:15

Permanent secretary: Defense field collectively responsible for oversight

11:39

Audit office: Defense ministry lacks overview of ever-expanding budget

11:06

Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges government to lower VAT on food

10:32

PM: Teachers, rescuers, police officers' chances for pay rise greatest

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

02.09

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1 Updated

02.09

Estonia once again tops eurozone annual inflation table at 6.2 percent

02.09

Estonian gas station chains: We're selling under cost price

02.09

Shoplifters increasingly just ordinary people in Estonia

02.09

airBaltic adds flights from Tallinn to Athens, Hamburg and Vienna

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

01.09

Big turnout for Estonia's 'largest motorsport museum in the world' last day

02.09

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126 Updated

02.09

Better connections with sea and city planned for Põhja-Tallinn

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo