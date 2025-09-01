X!

Opposition calls extraordinary Riigikogu meeting to discuss car tax

Urmas Reinsalu.
Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
At the behest of the opposition, the Riigikogu will hold an extraordinary session on Thursday to discuss the car tax.

As members of the ruling coalition do not plan to attend the meeting, no changes are expected to be made regarding the car tax in the near future.

On Wednesday, Eesti 200 Chair Kristina Kallas announced that her party will propose to Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) during budget negotiations that the car tax be abolished, as it has proved unsuccessful. Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu seized on this, initiating an extraordinary session of the Riigikogu on Thursday with the aim of abolishing the car tax.

"You have to strike while the iron is hot, and when the government is in a weak position, it is a risk to society as a whole. This also presents certain opportunities, and my job is to take advantage of these opportunities and pressure the government to take certain steps, which means fundamentally revising their previous policy," Reinsalu said.

In order to abolish the car tax, the Riigikogu needs to pass three readings of the amendments to the law in what would be a marathon session on Thursday. At least 51 members of the Riigikogu must be present.

"I think some of the initiators will attend the session on Thursday, but most see no reason to show up," Annely Akkermann (Reform), chair of the Riigikogu's Finance Committee said.

Before the second reading, new proposals can be submitted, with leading committee – in this case the Finance Committee – required to convene a meeting to amend the law.

"The Finance Committee also has to discuss them. As the chair of the committee, I have not planned to convene this committee," Akkermann added.

ERR asked Kristina Kallas about Reinsalu's move.

"I proposed discussing the reversal of the car tax during the state budget negotiations. This is a discussion that has to be based on the budgetary possibilities. It is not a decision to be made and then the car tax be repealed tomorrow," said Kallas.

Up to now, the governing coalition had planned to introduce the changes to the car tax. recommended by Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise. Those changes will come into effect by the end of November, said Akkermann.

"Now there is talk of abolishing the car tax altogether, and the coalition does not dare take a stand on this issue. It turns out that these have all just been slogans, but in reality, no changes have been made," said Center Party MP Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart.

Editor: Michael Cole, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

