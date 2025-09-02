X!

Introduction of Estonia's vehicle tax has cost €1.3 million

News
Used car lot.
Used car lot. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Developments and changes to Estonia's motor vehicle tax have cost the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) about €1.3 million, the agency's deputy director said.

"The cost of developing the motor vehicle tax, creating the application and putting it into production has so far been about €1.3 million," Raili Roosimaa, deputy director general for taxation at the Tax and Customs Board (MTA), told ERR on Tuesday.

"For the development of the motor vehicle tax, we have also hired two additional employees who deal exclusively with this issue on a daily basis. For other related tasks, we have relied on existing staff and resources, redistributing them within the agency to handle the additional responsibilities this tax has brought us," Roosimaa said.

She added that the preparatory work for introducing the tax began last year and that several adjustments, additions and improvements have already been made this year.

The deputy director general also said that while the possible amendment or repeal of the tax is currently under discussion, the agency will wait for a political decision before changing anything in its operations.

According to Roosimaa, the employees hired for the project are also involved in resolving problems that have arisen since the tax took effect. "We need to respond to appeals, some people fall into debt, and we have to manage tax arrears. These are the kinds of tasks the agency already handles with other taxes, but the motor vehicle tax has increased the overall workload. However, only two people are dedicated solely to this tax and the specific questions surrounding it, including interpreting the law and managing the application," she explained.

The motor vehicle tax, which consists of a registration fee and an annual tax, entered into force on January 1, 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mait Ots

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:30

Shoplifters increasingly just ordinary people in Estonia

16:57

Introduction of Estonia's vehicle tax has cost €1.3 million

16:21

Visions for the fate of Tallinn's Linnahall and Maarjamäe Memorial vary

16:20

US transfers 'state-of-the-art' mobile scanner to Estonia's customs officers

15:54

Tartu County celebrating fall with Maarja Fair apple cake contest

15:30

Estonian gas station chains: We're selling under cost price

15:26

10 athletes representing Estonia at Tokyo world championships named

15:06

Better connections with sea and city planned for Põhja-Tallinn

14:59

Alan Vaht: Decision whether to keep Estonia's car tax must come soon

14:21

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Let us step into the prime minister's shoes

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

10:33

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1 Updated

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

08:15

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126 Updated

31.08

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

01.09

US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulls out of Tallinn anti-vax event

01.09

Neste scraps fuel discount cards and lowers prices at gas stations

01.09

Technical fault puts EstLink 1 out of action until end of September Updated

09:03

Estonian troops end stint at US-led mission in Iraq

13:59

Estonia once again tops eurozone annual inflation table at 6.2 percent

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo