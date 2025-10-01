X!

2,765 bank accounts frozen due to missed car tax payments

News
Used car lot.
Used car lot. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

As of late September, 2,765 bank accounts have been frozen over motor vehicle tax debts, including 2,111 personal accounts, the Tax and Customs Board said.

According to Kerli Onno, head of the Tax and Customs Board's revenue department, it is understandable that the new motor vehicle tax has raised questions, but payment trends remain normal. So far, more than 97 percent of taxpayers have paid the tax.

As of September 29, the largest unpaid motor vehicle tax debt that led to an account being frozen was €4,572, while the smallest was €7.75.

A total of 2,765 persons have had their bank accounts frozen, including 654 legal entities and 2,111 individuals. Only accounts in Estonian banks have been frozen; the Tax and Customs Board has not requested assistance from foreign countries, as this is not done for debts under €1,500.

"It is fairly common for payments not to be made by the deadline. If we compare it with the trend in land tax, the pattern is very similar and we do not see anything particularly concerning in it," Onno said.

On average, the unpaid tax for people with frozen accounts amounts to €115.81. The debt total is steadily decreasing and by now only 2.4 percent of taxpayers remain unpaid.

Around 2,200 companies and 14,000 individuals have not yet paid the motor vehicle tax. "The total outstanding amount is about €1 million today. For comparison, a month ago it was €1.3 million, so it is gradually declining," Onno explained.

When a tax debt arises, the Tax and Customs Board issues instructions and gives the debtor 10 days to pay or to apply for a payment schedule.

"If these steps are not taken within the set timeframe, we must begin collection proceedings and the first automatic step is freezing the bank account," Onno said.

Although the smallest debt linked to a frozen account was under €10, accounts are generally not frozen for such small sums. Onno noted the original debt may have been larger and gradually reduced over time.

Interest is also charged on unpaid taxes, but in the case of a payment schedule, taxpayers may apply for a reduction in the interest rate.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Barbara Oja

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

Unemployment growing in wake of gap between youth and employer expectations

16:46

Expert: Europe two to three years behind Ukraine in anti-drone capability

16:31

Two firms get major state support for Paldiski, Sillamäe green hydrogen plants

15:52

New method developed in Estonia speeds up heart disease research

15:14

Bekker water tower is one of Kopli's 'most impressive' buildings

14:39

Estonian culture minister elected to World Anti-Doping Agency board

14:03

Feature | Estonia's English-language podcasts, all in the one place Updated

13:52

Mark Lajal pulls out of Challenger 75 tournament in France

13:14

Tallinn still finalizing winter snow removal contracts

12:21

Eesti Energia to merge entire electricity business under Enefit subsidiary

be prepared!

Most Read articles

29.09

Expert: Gasoline shortage makes war in Ukraine visible to Russian society

30.09

Fine rates to double for state language violations

07:52

2,765 bank accounts frozen due to missed car tax payments

09:55

France detains shadow fleet vessel previously stopped by Estonian authorities

29.09

Estonian Eurovision star joins EKRE for local elections

30.09

Visa application process eases for students from several Latin American countries

30.09

AI chatbot planned to take on Estonian as a second language in schools workload

07:59

Electricity market prices in Estonia to switch to 15-minute intervals from Tuesday Updated

29.09

Former education minister found guilty in criminal case

30.09

Lawyer: Narva Museum director could face problems if Russia issues international arrest warrant

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo