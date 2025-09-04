Russia reciprocally expels Estonian diplomat

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday that it will reciprocally expel one Estonian diplomat from the embassy in Moscow following Estonia's move last month.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it summoned Estonia's chargé d'affaires ad interim Marek Ühtegi and informed him of the expulsion.

"The head of the Estonian diplomatic mission was presented with a strong protest over the unjustified declaration of a diplomat from the Russian Federation's embassy in Tallinn as persona non grata on August 13," the ministry said.

"On the principle of reciprocity, the Russian side announced that one Estonian embassy diplomat in Moscow would be expelled. Estonia was also informed that Tallinn's hostile steps would not go unanswered," the ministry's press release stated.

In addition to Ühtegi, four other people work at Estonia's embassy in Moscow, but it is not clear which of them will be expelled.

In mid-August, Estonia expelled a Russian diplomat for activities connected to "undermining the constitutional order and legal system of Estonia" and "dividing Estonian society".

When presenting a note to the chargé d'affaires of the Russian embassy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Estonia will not tolerate "Russia's activities against our constitutional order and internal stability, and considers it necessary to express this very clearly."

Both embassies are headed by chargés d'affaires after recalling their ambassadors.

Diplomatic practice is based on the principle of reciprocity.

--

