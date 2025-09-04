X!

Russia reciprocally expels Estonian diplomat

News
Estonian Embassy building, in Moscow.
Estonian Embassy building, in Moscow. Source: KAOS Arhitektid
News

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday that it will reciprocally expel one Estonian diplomat from the embassy in Moscow following Estonia's move last month.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it summoned Estonia's chargé d'affaires ad interim Marek Ühtegi and informed him of the expulsion.

"The head of the Estonian diplomatic mission was presented with a strong protest over the unjustified declaration of a diplomat from the Russian Federation's embassy in Tallinn as persona non grata on August 13," the ministry said.

"On the principle of reciprocity, the Russian side announced that one Estonian embassy diplomat in Moscow would be expelled. Estonia was also informed that Tallinn's hostile steps would not go unanswered," the ministry's press release stated.

In addition to Ühtegi, four other people work at Estonia's embassy in Moscow, but it is not clear which of them will be expelled.

In mid-August, Estonia expelled a Russian diplomat for activities connected to "undermining the constitutional order and legal system of Estonia" and "dividing Estonian society".

When presenting a note to the chargé d'affaires of the Russian embassy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Estonia will not tolerate "Russia's activities against our constitutional order and internal stability, and considers it necessary to express this very clearly."

Both embassies are headed by chargés d'affaires after recalling their ambassadors.

Diplomatic practice is based on the principle of reciprocity.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:37

Tallinn's new 'Manhattan' high-rise to tower over Mustamäe

16:02

Estonia's 'most insulted' person's defamation case winning streak ends

15:34

Recent high waters a boon to swimmers and fish in Lake Peipus

15:16

Estonian government orders TSO to prioritize competitive electricity prices

15:02

Chamber: Dark clouds over Estonian pig farming

14:35

Russia reciprocally expels Estonian diplomat

14:34

Estonian cyclist caught up in Wednesday's La Vuelta pro-Palestine protest disruption

14:26

No separate application process for parents' vehicle tax exemption Updated

13:37

Tallinn heritage officials to block demolition of historic Burman Villa

13:01

Statistics Estonia revises previously published data for second time in a week

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

03.09

Estonian women's chess player goes to play under Russian flag

03.09

Zoologists skeptical about 'puma' sighting in South Estonia

02.09

Estonia once again tops eurozone annual inflation table at 6.2 percent

03.09

Estonian food is increasingly becoming a luxury, says SEB analyst

03.09

Estonia against EU plan to allow companies to only buy electric cars

02.09

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1

02.09

Shoplifters increasingly just ordinary people in Estonia

09:42

Rise in shoplifting forcing supermarkets to find new security solutions

03.09

'Sonic boom' heard over Lääne-Viru County sparks calls to emergency services

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo