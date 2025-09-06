X!

Estonian agency to close another rural nature center

Iisaku observation tower, located not far from Iisaku Nature Center. Photo is illustrative.
Iisaku observation tower, located not far from Iisaku Nature Center. Photo is illustrative. Source: Rene Kundla
Iisaku Nature Center in Ida-Viru County is the latest in a string of office and center closures by the Environmental Board as it aims to cut costs.

The agency has already shuttered several facilities, citing the need to save nearly €3 million over five years — about 15 percent of its budget.

"Our goal is to cut where the long-term impact on the natural environment is minimal," said Leelo Kukk, the Environmental Board's deputy director general for wildlife.

She added that closing buildings allows the agency to focus resources on practical conservation rather than administrative costs.

"To save on costs, the Environmental Board terminated lease agreements for six underused office spaces at the end of 2024," Kukk said, noting that offices in Tallinn, Haapsalu, Otepää, Paide, and Jõhvi were given up, reducing the agency's office space by a quarter.

The board has also cut a third of its vehicles, eliminated 60 positions over the past two years, and closed its Palmse, Nigula and Karula nature centers. Earlier this week, it announced the closure of Endla Nature Center in Jõgeva County.

"Now we're also giving up use of Iisaku Nature Center," Kukk confirmed.

While historic nature centers are valuable, the agency — which has already scaled back nighttime supervision, monitoring and habitat restoration efforts — is prioritizing hands-on conservation work over buildings.

Iisaku is located in the middle of Alutaguse National Park, Estonia's sixth and newest national park.



Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

