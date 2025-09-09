All of Estonia's US-made assault rifles undergo warranty repairs

Six years ago, Estonia bought millions worth of precision weapons from U.S. arms maker LMT Defense, but the poor-quality batch had to be sent back for repairs.

"If an automatic rifle misses the target by 30 centimeters from 300 meters away, then for a precision rifle it's an absolute nightmare. It in no way meets the accuracy requirements set in the procurement terms," one of Äripäev's sources said, describing the U.S. manufacturer LMT Defense's precision automatic rifles, purchased by the State Defense Investment Center (RKIK) and delivered to Estonia in 2021.

The main issue was a failing gas system, which is supposed to ensure the weapon reloads after each shot. Under warranty, all 7.62 mm caliber rifles had their gas blocks replaced and additional firing tests were carried out on the barrels to confirm they met the accuracy standards laid out in the technical description of the procurement.

Äripäev asked RKIK about the problems with the precision rifles already in fall 2023, but the agency only now responded to the inquiry, saying that in 2024–2025 all 7.62 mm rifle barrels were sent back to the manufacturer.

According to RKIK, the state did not incur any costs related to the warranty repairs, as all work was covered by the manufacturer.

