X!

Estonia's industry leaders call for stable policies to boost smart growth

News
Artist's rendition of the new Elcogen plant.
Artist's rendition of the new Elcogen plant. Source: ERR
News

CEO of aircraft maintenance firm Magnetic MRO and board member at the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Risto Mäeots said investments also need more conscious policy.

"Industry's contribution to GDP falls below the European average. Major steps have been taken, but on the other hand we are taking several steps back, where a much-talked-about stable situation is missing in Estonia, a tax peace. Attracting large investors here still requires some cherry on the cake, but today our location on the map is not that cherry on the cake," Mäeots said.

Success could be found in smart industry, Mäeots added.

Swedbank's head of corporate banking, Mihkel Utt, said, however, while investment activity in the economy is currently low, Estonian capital is coming to the fore.

"If we look at the energy sector, then we can see major activity there. If we look at real estate, foreign investors are leaving somewhat there, but then Estonian capital takes over foreign capital. And in industry it is rather more Estonian capital that is investing here. Plus it is very good news that foreign capital has also made large investments here," Utt said.

One concrete example of inward investment bearing fruit is the new €50 million fuel cell production unit Elcogen just opened at the Loovälja technology park near Tallinn.

Elcogen, a clean energy tech firm, was founded by Estonian scientists a couple of decades ago and has been growing since then.

The current project was financed by Elcogen's shareholders, including one of South Korea's largest industrial conglomerates, HD Hyundai.

Elcogen's fuel cells allow for the efficient conversion of gas or hydrogen into electricity. The 14,000-square-meter factory will boost annual production capacity from 10MW to 360MW, making the company one of Europe's largest producers of fuel cell and electrolysis technology.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Toomas Pott.

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:04

Swedbank lowers some customers' cash withdrawal limit to prevent fraud

16:35

Kuldar Leis: Estonia will not rush into universally slashing speed limits

15:57

Estonia's industry leaders call for stable policies to boost smart growth

15:28

Minister: No reason for full closure of Estonia-Russia border at present

15:22

Estonia and South Africa strengthen ties with visa-free travel agreement

15:01

Andrei Sõtšov: Leaders of the Moscow Patriarchate harnessed by Kremlin geopolitics

14:59

Minister: Car tax in Estonia not likely to be abolished

14:57

Expert: Low consumer confidence not down to polling methodology

14:35

Minister: Public transport base funding to grow by €54 million next year

14:22

After constitutional change, Ida-Viru County 'smaller' at upcoming local elections

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.09

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

30.06

Prosecution takes Mailis Reps criminal case to Supreme Court

16.09

Gallery: Russian dropped as Tallinn theater renamed Downtown Theater

16.09

Plan filed for new commercial and residential quarter in Tallinn

16.09

Experts: European Union's 'chat control' plan a blow to free speech

15.09

Estonian observer: Charlie Kirk's Ukraine stance full of Russian propaganda

15.09

Bolt's first green hydrogen-powered taxis on the streets of Tallinn

15.09

Estonian agency to spend nearly €1 million to attract foreign tech talent

16.09

New Estonian law to cap fish sales to 10 kilograms per person, hike fines

08:19

Unclaimed vehicles at Koidula checkpoint may be auctioned off

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo