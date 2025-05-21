X!

Green technology boom seems to be over, for now

News
Eesti Gaas solar farm in Pärnu.
Eesti Gaas solar farm in Pärnu. Source: Eesti Gaas
News

Political shifts in the United States, the rise of artificial intelligence and increased defense spending have taken the wind — and funding — out of the sails of green technology. While a complete collapse of the green sector is not expected, the boom appears to be over for now.

On Monday, LHV announced it would be closing its green investment pension fund.

Vahur Vallistu, fund manager at LHV Asset Management, said the world has changed. "In the world's largest stock market — the U.S. — the focus has shifted, at least for now, away from everything green or sustainable," Vallistu said.

He noted that in Europe as well, attention has moved away from green technology toward other sectors, such as the defense industry. "Investments have been withdrawn because the outlook has become more uncertain. The very companies that were expected to see significant future growth — well, that growth has largely failed to materialize," Vallistu said.

Earlier this year, the Sunly green fund shut down without making a single investment. The fund's former manager, Erki Ani, said that while he still sees a future for green investments, the sector is currently in a slump. At the same time, he sees opportunities for a rebound.

"Defense and artificial intelligence emerged, which somewhat cast a shadow over green technology and the investor community as well. But green technology is definitely evolving, meaning we're moving from the digital world more into the industrial world," Ani said.

Venture capitalist Margus Uudam noted that booms and subsequent downturns in sectors are a normal part of the cycle.

"Usually, from the peak of investment, a wave of disillusionment follows, where not everything that glittered turned out to be gold. That leads to a decline, but from that low point comes clarity about where capital is actually worth investing," said Uudam, founder of Karma Ventures. "This current cycle has produced quite a few big winners, but overinvestment has also led to significant losses."

Even so, Uudam added that global priorities have shifted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Valner Väino

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:32

Estonian filmmakers: State should block sites pirating local films

10:04

Green technology boom seems to be over, for now

09:32

Expert: US not capitalizing on Russia's predicament

09:13

Estonia Joins UNESCO committee to combat illegal trade in cultural artifacts

08:36

Ike Volkov: Let's first analyze the things we want to do

08:29

Regional ministry proposes new public transportation funding plan

08:25

Basketball star Kotsar extends contract with Japan's Yokohama B-Corsairs

08:13

Estonian foreign minister: UK-EU talks helping to strengthen security

20.05

New Pärnu bridge nears completion

20.05

Tartu sending 3 vehicles to sister city Lviv after fundraising campaign

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

19.05

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

20.05

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

16.05

Ukrainians demonstrate inefficiency of yesterday's war at Siil exercise

20.05

Russian authorities release Green Admire tanker seized after leaving Sillamäe Updated

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

20.05

Estonia launches 'A view no one should see' drone safety awareness campaign

20.05

Experts: Russia playing a whole new game in the Baltic Sea

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo