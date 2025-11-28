X!

Gallery: Annual Gingerbread Mania exhibition focuses on love

Botticelli's
Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus" recreated from gingerbread in the Gingerbread Mania 2025 "Love". Source: ERR
The exhibition "Gingerbread Mania" opens on Saturday (November 29) at the Tallinn Design and Architecture Gallery and is themed around love.

The exhibition has been held annually for 20 years, and exhibits must be made from gingerbread. Previous themes have ranged from fairy tales and films to architecture and mythology.

This year, the edible works of art have been made by artists, designers, and architects from Estonia, France, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland.

Over the years, 725 creative individuals have participated in the exhibition, baking more than 1,100 unique pieces from 4,000 kilograms of dough.

Gingerbread decorating workshops will also take place throughout the exhibition period.

"Gingerbread Mania" is open at the Design and Architecture Gallery at Pärnu mnt 6 from November 29 to January 7.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

