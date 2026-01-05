X!

Former police chief running for head of Center for Defense Investments

Elmar Vaher.
Elmar Vaher. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Former police chief Elmar Vaher confirmed to ERR on Monday that he is running for the position of new head of the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK). Whether Vaher gets the job will be decided on Wednesday.

Last week, the Supreme Court of Estonia upheld the acquittal of three former senior police officials, finding no criminal wrongdoing in a case involving a colleague's police pension.

The case involved former Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) director general Elmar Vaher and senior officials Eerik Heldna and Aivar Alavere, centering on Heldna's police pension.

Elmar Vaher told ERR that, in his opinion, the Prosecutor's Office had treated him unfairly during the proceedings.

"Being removed from office as a police chief for a corruption offense is a very serious matter and difficult to go through," Vaher said. Vaher added that he hopes the government will do everything in its power to ensure that such incidents never occur in Estonia again.

Regarding the future, Vaher confirmed that he is running for the position of head of the State Defense Investment Center (RKIK), with a decision due to be announced on Wednesday. According to Estonian news outlet Eesti Ekspress, Vaher is currently the only candidate for the role.

Former director general of the RKIK Magnus-Valdemar Saar announced in June that he would be stepping down from the role. His final day of work was July 15.

The term of office of the director general of the Center for Defense Investments is five years.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Johanna Alvin

Source: Interviewer Merike Teder

