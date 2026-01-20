X!

Committee wants changes to Prosecutor's Act in light of former police chiefs case

Prosecutor's Office.
Prosecutor's Office. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Riigikogu's Legal Affairs Committee plans to amend the Prosecutor's Office Act in light of a recent criminal case involving three former police chiefs.

On Tuesday, the Riigikogu's Legal Affairs Committee met to discuss the work organization and functions of the Prosecutor's Office in light of a recently concluded high profile criminal case involving three former police chiefs. The criminal case itself was not discussed directly.

Chief Prosecutor Astrid Asi said both the work organization of the Prosecutor's Office and the Prosecutor's Office Act need to be amended.

"For us, issues related to our own organization are of primary importance. This enables us to carry out more effective supervision within our own organization. There are also issues related to recruitment, which could make it easier for us to recruit from both the courts and the Bar Association," said Asi.

Committee Chair Madis Timpson (Reform) suggested that time limits for proceedings ought to be shortened, for instance, and that the appeal procedure should not be at the discretion of a single prosecutor.

"The main problem is procedural deadlines and the length of proceedings. Some limits could be set there. Figuratively speaking, if a proceeding is slightly more complicated, then it could take a year and a half. And if it has already been more than three years, then the chief prosecutor could take a look at it," said Timpson.

Those involved were unable to say exactly when the Prosecutor's Office Act might be amended, but expressed hope that it could happen in the near future.

Editor: Michael Cole, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"



