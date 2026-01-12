X!

Riigikogu MPs want special committee to investigate former police chiefs case

Ex-PPA director general Elmar Vaher and Heldna Vaher (background) in Harju District Court. March 31, 2025.
Ex-PPA director general Elmar Vaher and Heldna Vaher (background) in Harju District Court. March 31, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
At the first Riigikogu session of the new year, 21 MPs submitted a draft bill to form an investigative committee to assess the criminal proceedings against former police chiefs Elmar Vaher, Eerik Heldna and Aivar Alavere and the actions of the ISS board.

According to Isamaa Chair Urmas Reinsalu, who submitted the draft, parliamentary oversight cannot be used to assess court decisions.

"However, with the current crisis of confidence in the legal system, the Riigikogu cannot stand aside. We have a case where the former director of the Central Criminal Police, the former deputy director of the Internal Security Service (ISS), and the former director of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have claimed that the state has exercised its power against them for personal or unlawful motives," Reinsalu said.

According to Reinsalu, the minimum MPs can do to restore public trust in the legal system is form an investigative committee to hear the views of all those involved in the case and draw conclusions regarding the allegations made through public debate.

The draft bill was initiated by:

Urmas Reinsalu, Helir-Valdor Seeder, Aivar Kokk, Andres Metsoja, Mart Maastik, Lea Danilson-Järg, Tõnis Lukas, Priit Sibul (Isamaa).

Lauri Laats, Andrei Korobeinik, Aleksei Jevgrafov, Vladimir Arhipov (Center).

Diana Ingerainen (Eesti 200).

Kalle Grünthal, Jaak Valge, Kersti Sarapuu, Jaanus Karilaid, Ants Frosch, Peeter Ernits, Enn Eesmaa, and Leo Kunnas (independent).

Editor: Valner Väino, Michael Cole

