Riigikogu takes forward plan for police chiefs case investigative committee

The Riigikogu Constitutional Committee has sent to the floor a resolution to form a parliamentary committee to investigate the ISS's handling of the police chiefs criminal saga.

The Riigikogu Constitutional Committee decided to proceed with the draft resolution submitted by MPs titled "Establishment of a Riigikogu committee of inquiry to examine whether the criminal proceedings against police leaders and the preceding actions of the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) complied with the principles of the rule of law" and to send it to the Riigikogu's full chamber for its first reading.

Only the chair of the Constitutional Committee, Ando Kiviberg (Eesti 200), opposed sending the bill to the full chamber. In the vote, he was the only member to support rejecting the draft.

The bill to establish the committee is scheduled for its first reading on March 18.

In January, 21 members of the Riigikogu initiated a draft resolution to establish a committee of inquiry. The committee's task would be to examine whether the criminal proceedings against PPA executives Elmar Vaher, Eerik Heldna and Aivar Alavere — as well as the actions taken beforehand by the ISS — complied with the principles of the rule of law.

--

