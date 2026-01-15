Tallinn City Council elects new committee chairs and deputies on Thursday

At the Tallinn City Council meeting on Thursday, January 15, chairs and deputy chairs deputy were elected for four of the capital's different committees.

Madis Päts was elected chair of Tallinn's Education and Culture Committee with Toomas Kruusimägi voted in as deputy chair.

The role of Finance Committee chair went to Aivar Riisalu, with Doris Raudsepp assuming the deputy chair role.

The Strategic Development Committee will be chaired by Andres Kollist, with Vladimir Svet installed as the committee's deputy chair.

Priidu Pärna was chosen as chair of the Legal Committee, with Jaanus Riibe elected deputy chair.

At the same meeting on Thursday, Helve Särgava and Argo Luude were also elected as members of the Audit Committee.

There were also changes made to the composition of the Education and Culture Committee, City Economy Committee, City Property Committee, Public Order and Consumer Protection Committee, Social and Health Care Committee and the Strategic Development Committee.

