Reform loses Tallinn City Council seat after member quits in favor of Isamaa

Doris Raudsepp.
Doris Raudsepp. Source: Tallinn City
Doris Raudsepp, who was elected to the Tallinn City Council on the Reform Party ticket, has left the party and is joining Isamaa, which is currently in power in the capital.

Doris Raudsepp, former head of the Pirita district, ran as a Reform Party candidate in Pirita in the recent local elections and received 180 votes. She served as deputy chair of the Reform Party's group in the city council and had been a party member since January 5, 2021.

According to the Business Register, Raudsepp left the Reform Party on February 4. Isamaa has announced that she will soon be joining their party.

Raudsepp said her decision to join Isamaa came after a period of reflection and self-analysis.

"For me, the key values are responsibility for the future of the Estonian state and people, support for family values and a right-leaning economic policy. I feel that Isamaa is the party where I can represent my voters most honestly and in line with my convictions. I want to continue working for the good of Tallinn and to contribute in a thoughtful and responsible way. Estonia needs a political approach that addresses not only today's challenges but also keeps future generations in mind," Raudsepp said.

Maris Lauri, chair of the Reform Party group in the Tallinn City Council, expressed surprise at Raudsepp's decision.

"Myself and other members of the party have known Doris as a national liberal, which makes this choice unexpected. Equally surprising are her criticisms — just a few days ago, we were discussing making Estonia more business-friendly and upholding liberal and democratic values. Doris has had ample opportunity to shape the party's agenda, particularly in Tallinn, as well as its goals and activities," Lauri said.

According to Lauri, she is fairly convinced that Raudsepp's decision to switch parties was largely pragmatic, with little ideological basis.

"Pragmatism can be a reason for making such a decision, but if it goes against one's convictions and worldview, it will eventually cause inner conflict. As an adult, Doris undoubtedly understands this and knows that she alone is responsible for the consequences of this choice," Lauri noted.

The coalition between the Center Party and Isamaa previously held 48 of the 79 seats on the Tallinn City Council.

Raudsepp after elections: Isamaa and Center union would manufacture stagnation

After the local elections and the formation of the coalition between Isamaa and the Center Party, Doris Raudsepp expressed the opinion last November that the alliance would lead to stagnation in the city's development.

"[Mihhail] Kõlvart gets his city back and Isamaa justifies it with pragmatism. In reality, this means a clash of party values and stagnation in urban development," Raudsepp said at the time.

She added that while she understood Isamaa's desire to believe that governing with just two parties would be easier and that some form of cooperation might be possible, she had her doubts.

"But I think their eyes will open already during the coalition negotiations when they look across the table at their future partners — partners they'll have to sit with every week to negotiate, strike deals and make decisions about running the city. The Center Party's value system and worldview are clearly distinct. Unfortunately, it seems that the only desire and motivation of their members to be in power is to secure salaried positions with the city," Raudsepp said.

--

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

