Estonians putting off having children as economic, personal pressures mount

Fewer than 10,000 babies were born in Estonia last year, as young adults are delaying parenthood in light of concerns over finances, housing and finding a suitable partner.

Births at Tartu University Hospital (TÜK) have dropped sharply. Where six patients once delivered a day, now it's often just one to three. Estonia's population fell by 6,335 last year as birth rates hit a historic low.

Many young adults simply don't feel the time is right.

Maria, a researcher in Tartu, said she's thought about having kids, but wants more stability first.

"I care about my health, and I value my sleep and free time, and having a kid would put all of that at risk — or at least mean they'd be gone for a while," Maria said.

"I also want more financial stability," she continued. "And there are things I want to have before I have kids — like a driver's license, and a car, which I don't currently have, and a bigger apartment. I only just bought my first place last year, but it's a pretty small apartment and I wouldn't want to have a kid there."

For Maria and those she knows, however, the biggest barrier to having kids is finding a suitable partner.

"The foundation of the relationship has to be strong enough that both feel, no matter how hard things get, that we're both in it together," said Anna, an analyst. "From a woman's perspective, that means not being left alone with a crying baby in the middle of the night, and getting support when she needs it."

It's the same for men, she added. "If he's worried about being the only one bringing in money, or about the responsibility, those fears need to be addressed too," she said.

Concerns over other factors growing

Population researcher Mare Ainsaar said studies show nearly half of those who want kids delay parenthood because of relationships. Financial and housing concerns are also growing factors, however, along with global uncertainty — which is a new one in terms of Estonian birthrates.

"Ten years ago, we weren't talking about people being worried about what was going on three countries away or worldwide, or whether world peace or the climate could change somehow," Ainsaar said.

Dagmar Kutsar, associate professor of social policy at the University of Tartu, said raising children in today's world feels like a major responsibility.

"Living in a society with so much choice — which is a good thing when planning your life — and seeing how others are doing, it makes having a kid feel like a major responsibility," Kutsar said. "Especially when it feels like you're surrounded by so much uncertainty and anxiety."

Support systems are another concern.

"If someone in Tallinn offers me more money to have a kid, that won't make me want kids more," Anna said. The question, she noted, is how to take more responsibility and build stronger relationships.

"How do we make sure you still have support if your kids get sick, and their grandparents are inevitably still working and can't take time off?" Anna asked. "It takes a village to raise a child, but if the entire village is at work, then where can you leave your kid?"

Kutsar said social stability and security would help ease such fears, but current Estonian policies fall short.

Mare Ainsaar. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

Ainsaar added that after years of not having to think twice about the country's family policies, more recent changes like funding cuts for early childhood education and extracurriculars have chipped away at prospective parents' confidence in the system.

With prices continuing to rise across the board, such cuts have people thinking twice about whether they can really afford to have kids, Kutsar agreed.

"Even 30 years ago, our analyses showed that people could support one or two kids on their own," she said. "The risk of serious poverty starts with a third."

More could be taught in schools

Housing also remains a major hurdle, and one some say the state could do more to support.

"Buying your first place isn't easy," Maria said. "Even the down payment is difficult for many."

While it's hard to manage everything happening in the world, Ainsaar said preparation and increased awareness can help people get by better in general.

"Young folks should learn how to handle life's challenges, family and children — that should be something everyone should be taught in school," she said.

Anna suggested highlighting that parenthood doesn't have to mean giving themselves up in the process.

"We need to show young people that having kids doesn't mean giving up everything else you enjoy," she said, pointing to fears that having a baby means no longer being able to travel or go out dancing with your friends. "All of that is still possible."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!