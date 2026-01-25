X!

Price of electricity to break 2026 record on Monday

News
Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

On Monday, the average electricity price in the Nord Pool Estonia pricing area is €241 per megawatt-hour. At its peak, the price will exceed €500 per unit.

Overnight, the electricity price will remain just below €100 per megawatt-hour.

Starting around 6:30 a.m., the price will begin to rise sharply, surpassing €426 per unit by 8:15 a.m.

Prices will also remain high throughout the morning, hovering around €300 per megawatt-hour.

Around midday, the price will climb further — at noon it will again exceed €426, and at 1 p.m., it will spike to €505 for 15 minutes.

During the day, the price will fluctuate between €300 and €400 per megawatt-hour, dropping to around €230 by the end of the workday. After working hours, it will rise again to between €300 and €400.

Starting at 8 p.m., the price will gradually decline, reaching about €100 per unit by the end of the day.

This marks the highest price level seen in 2026 so far.

Latvia and Lithuania will see the same price levels as Estonia. In Finland, the average price on Monday is €160, with a peak of €275 per unit.

--

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

