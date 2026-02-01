Electricity prices to peak at almost €400 per megawatt-hour on Sunday

On Sunday, the average electricity price on the Nord Pool power exchange in Estonia will be approximately €178 per megawatt-hour, but the peak price will be more than twice as high in the evening.

Overnight, the electricity price was around €100 per megawatt-hour, rising to above €170 at 8 a.m.

The amount will then continue to increase throughout the day, reaching its peak at almost €400 per unit by 5 p.m. From 8 p.m. it will stay within a range of approximately €100 to €150.

Increased consumption due to cold weather is pushing prices up.

Additionally, the Auvere power plant has been offline for maintenance since January 7, with the repair expected to be completed by February 10.

The fluctuations will be similar in Latvia and Lithuania, but prices in Finland will be significantly lower. The average price per megawatt-hour will be approximately €98, peaking at €150.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!