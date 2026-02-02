X!

Power prices to surge further Tuesday, topping €655 per megawatt-hour

Outdoor lighting in winter.
Outdoor lighting in winter. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
Electricity prices in Estonia will remain high Tuesday, averaging nearly €390 per megawatt-hour (MWh) and peaking above €655 by early evening as frigid temperatures persist.

Day-ahead prices on the Nord Pool power exchange put Estonia's average electricity price at €389.01 per MWh Tuesday, peaking at €655.48 per MWh at 5 p.m.

Prices will remain above €400 per MWh for much of the day, including from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and again from 11 to 11:30 p.m.

The day's lowest price will come at 1 a.m., when it dips down to just under €107 per MWh.

Power prices will be the same in Latvia and Lithuania on Tuesday, and similar in Finland as well.

Continued high prices are being driven by increased electricity consumption as cold weather continues to grip the region.

Supply constraints are also a factor, as Eesti Energia's Auvere Power Plant has been offline for repairs since January 7. It is expected to return to the market on February 10, once repairs are complete.

--

Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Aili Vahtla

