Electricity consumption reached record levels in Estonia Thursday morning

Electricity pylon in Tallinn.
Electricity pylon in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Electricity consumption in Estonia hit a new record on Thursday morning, with grid operator Elering recording demand at 1,723 megawatts.

Elering told ERR that Elering Live displays data in 15-minute intervals. At 10.15 a.m. consumption already stood at 1,695 MW, breaking the previous record of 1,599 MW, posted in January 2024. In the next time slot the level rose further still, to 1,723 MW.

This meant a deficit on the power grid, as generation at the same time on Thursday morning was almost exactly half consumption: 850 MW.

Reasons for the surge would include the current low temperatures.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

