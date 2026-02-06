X!

Auvere oil shale power plant back up and running

News
Enefit Power's Auvere Power Plant in the snow.
Enefit Power's Auvere Power Plant in the snow. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

While repairs at the Auvere Power Plant were finished ahead of schedule, this is not expected to bring down soaring electricity prices.

"Enefit Power succeeded in completing repairs to the masonry of the Auvere Power Plant's heat exchangers and brought the plant back online ahead of schedule," said operator Enefit Power CEO Raine Pajo.

"The startup process began on Wednesday, February 4 and the plant was synchronized with the power grid on Thursday evening. Due to the specific nature of the plant, it can take up to 48 hours from the start of the restart procedures to reach a stable operating mode," Pajo added.

According to Pajo, the original repair deadline of February 10 was set with a buffer in case any additional faults were discovered during the process or if setbacks occurred during the plant's restart.

Currently back in operation, the Auvere Power Plant joins Eesti Energia's portfolio alongside the sixth generating unit of the Eesti Power Plant, which remains under repair until February 12. That unit has a capacity of 165 megawatts.

"This is one of the four oldest still-operating generating units at the plant and rarely enters the market. Prior to this cold January, it only ran for a few hours in February last year," Pajo noted.

Eesti Energia is unable to precisely estimate how much the restart of Auvere might reduce the currently high electricity prices.

"Estonia is part of the Baltic electricity system where consumption currently exceeds 5,000 megawatts. Thanks to strong cross-border interconnections, electricity prices tend to level out across the Baltics," Pajo explained.

"Lately, we've also been in the same pricing zone as Finland for almost the entire day and consumption there sometimes exceeds 15,000 megawatts. In such conditions, where demand remains very high and renewable energy is scarce, virtually every added or missing megawatt affects the price. The exact impact depends on the specific demand and supply conditions within each pricing cycle, not only in Estonia, but across the Baltics and Finland," he added.

According to Nord Pool, the average market price for electricity in January was €154.44 per megawatt-hour, the highest monthly price since 2024.

Electricity consumption in Estonia hit a new record on Thursday morning, with grid operator Elering recording demand at 1,723 megawatts.

The Auvere Power Plant, part of the Eesti Energia group, is an oil shale-fired facility handed over to the energy company in mid-2018. Its designed reliability rate is 92 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:54

Estonia hands Russia diplomatic not over night-time border closures

17:19

17-year-old Estonian footballer signs to Saint-Étienne for over €1 million

16:54

Auvere oil shale power plant back up and running

16:20

Justice ministry: Stake in media delivery company Levira must be maintained

15:58

12 Estonian defense firms picked for €1.8 million development support

15:41

Tartu-Riga train changes hit rural Southern Estonia hardest

15:04

Georgian artist meets Estonia's late painter Paul Kondas in new show

14:33

Experts: Government laying ground for not endorsing Karis second term

14:02

Estonian e-residency program brought in €125 million in 2025

13:24

Toronto-born actor Alden Kirss has 'no regrets' about Estonian theater career

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:18

Estonia to close border crossing points at night after 'irrational' Russian behavior Updated

03.02

Estonian authorities detain container ship suspected of smuggling

05.02

PM: Karis' latest Ukraine remarks clash with Estonia's core values Updated

05.02

Wise co-founder on life in London and company's new Tallinn office

04.02

Ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa to open in coming days

04.02

€500m investment to transform Tallinn's Ülemiste into international hub

10:09

Tallinn-area icebreaking begins next week as Gulf of Finland freezes over Updated

08:52

Russian 'shadow fleet' vessel suffers explosion in Gulf of Finland

04.02

Largest battery park in continental Europe up and running in Estonia

04.02

Estonia's sea level may reach record lows, threatening island ferry services

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo