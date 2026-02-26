Auvere power plant offline again after technical malfunction

Three weeks after last undergoing repair work, the Auvere power plant is once again offline due to a technical malfunction.

"This is a short-term maintenance operation to fix faults in the steam regulators. The block is scheduled to be synchronized with the grid on March 1," Jelena Derbneva, communications advisor for Eesti Energia's industrial business line, told ERR.

Auvere was previously out of action for repair work early this year. Once that was completed on February 4, the plant resumed operations on February 6.

Eesti Energia Board Chair Andrus Durejko said the Auvere power plant's previous absence from the market for almost a month cost electricity consumers approximately €4.5 million.

The Auvere power plant is powered by oil shale and belongs to the Eesti Energia Group. It has a production capacity of 270 megawatts.

---

