Estonian MP: White House photo of war criminal Putin shows Ukraine peace still far off

U.S. President Donald Trump has apparently added a framed photo of himself standing with Vladimir Putin to the White House decor, prompting criticism both at home and abroad, the Guardian reports.

The photo, seen hanging in the White House's Palm Room, connecting the West Wing to the executive residence, shows Putin and Trump meeting in Alaska.

The recently added framed photo was first noted by the PBS White House correspondent Elizabeth Landers on Tuesday who shared two images of the photo hanging in the Palm Room. A Bloomberg photographer also captured the display on Tuesday.

While a White House spokesperson said, when asked about it, that "the Alaska Summit was a historic moment that helped bring Ukraine and Russia, whose brutal war was brought on by Joe Biden's incompetence, closer to a deal," the move has drawn criticism from a senator, members of the media and politicians in Estonia.

Marko Mihkelson (Reform), chairman of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote on X: "If it is true that the U.S. president considers it appropriate to hang on the White House wall a photo of the greatest war criminal of the 21st century, then a just and sustainable peace will have to wait. Unfortunately."

