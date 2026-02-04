Toyota most-sold car brand in Estonia in 2025

Last year, Toyota, Škoda and Renault moved the most new passenger cars in Estonia.

In 2025, car dealers in Estonia handed over 13,055 new passenger vehicles to customers — half as many as the year before.

According to data from AMTEL, Toyota was the most popular new car brand, with 2,369 vehicles sold. Škoda (1,925), Renault (1,204) and Volkswagen (1,184) also saw strong sales.

Among specific models, the Toyota Corolla was the top seller with 775 units, followed by the Škoda Octavia (720), Toyota RAV4 (573) and Škoda Kodiaq (526).

According to the Transport Administration, new vehicles accounted for 59 percent of all first-time passenger car registrations in Estonia last year.

Of all new passenger vehicles sold, 32 percent were hybrids. Gasoline-powered cars made up 22 percent, diesels 18 percent and electric cars 4.5 percent.

The start of the new year brought no major growth in new car sales.

In early 2026, the new passenger car market remained at the level of previous months, with a slight increase of just over 100 units, thanks to various dealership sales campaigns, AMTEL reported.

In January, 1,359 new passenger cars were registered in Estonia, marking a 156 percent increase over January of the previous year. However, AMTEL noted this figure is misleading due to an unusually low comparison base, as early 2025 saw a steep drop in sales triggered by the introduction of a motor vehicle tax.

Hybrids continued to dominate, accounting for 59.7 percent of all sales. In January, 76 electric cars were sold, making up 5.6 percent of the total.

In terms of brands, Škoda topped the sales chart in January with 254 vehicles sold, followed by Toyota (156) and Renault (137). The most popular models were the Škoda Kodiaq (103), Škoda Octavia (95) and KIA Sportage (55).

Compared with the final months of last year, January also saw a strong increase in the sale of commercial vehicles. A total of 378 new commercial vehicles were delivered to customers, up 92.9 percent from January 2025. However, AMTEL emphasized that comparisons with January last year are also unreliable for this segment.

The top-performing commercial vehicle brands in January were Citroën (62), Toyota (59) and Scania (50). In the truck segment, Scania (50) and Volvo (36) led the field.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!