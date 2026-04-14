X!

Estonian car dealerships see signs of upturn

News
New cars.
New cars. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Dealers are looking to the future with cautious optimism, but do not expect a return to pre-car-tax sales figures anytime soon.

According to The Estonian Association of Automobile Sales and Service Companies (AMTEL), new car sales in the first quarter were nearly twice as high as a year earlier.

"This was clearly the first quarter of growth. Perhaps I wouldn't even focus solely on sales. What was encouraging was that the first quarter also clearly showed signs of improvement in customer orders," said Margus Nõmmik, a member of the management board of Toyota seller Amserv.

However, such a sharp increase in sales was only possible due to the very low comparison base from last year, when the car tax came into effect.

"If we look at last year, the baseline was simply so low that it's not difficult to grow from there. But looking at the market overall, it is clear that activity has picked up," said Priit Ärmpalu, CEO of Ideal Auto.

AMTEL's executive manager Meelis Telliskivi said the downturn has not yet been fully overcome. "A large number of procurement transfers and handovers to major clients happened to fall in March, which is why the March figure was higher," Telliskivi said. "The March result showed there were quite a lot of procurements and rental companies also purchased many vehicles to expand their fleets," he added.

Companies are currently more active in renewing their fleets. "Businesses are faced with the reality that when a vehicle is reaching the end of its lifecycle, it has to be replaced. We are also seeing smaller companies begin to do this. However, many private individuals are still taking a wait-and-see approach," Telliskivi said.

Rising fuel prices are also beginning to have an impact on the market.

"Interest in electric cars and the costs associated with them has clearly increased, precisely because fuel prices have risen so high," said Margus Nõmmik.

Priit Ärmpalu likewise noted that high fuel prices have sparked interest in electric vehicles.

For now, however, electric vehicles still account for only about 7 percent of car sales in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Estonian husband and wife duo set Hanover Marathon PBs

16:25

Two bite-sized concerts launch new classical series in Tallinn Tuesday

16:02

Estonian swimming body condemns Russian athletes being allowed to compete under own flag

15:43

Tartu workshop helps locals build birdhouses for spring

15:29

System error sends 2,550 false zero scores to Tartu University applicants

15:10

Some Estonian youth unaware they've joined pension system

14:59

Tallinn dismisses director of after‑school program over violations Updated

14:32

Narva's politicians file corruption allegation complaints against each other

14:15

Urmas Paet: Don't let EU expansion hopes lead to disappointment

13:44

Survey: 65 percent use smartphones while driving despite knowing risks

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.04

Estonia caught a record number of Russian collaborators in 2025 Updated

13.04

France asks Estonia to rename communist crimes museum to include Nazi victims

13.04

Photos: Large waves have appeared on Tallinn's historic Town Hall Square

13.04

Estonians running cars on cooking oil in the face of soaring diesel prices

13.04

ISS: Russian MFA sends protest note over Estonian algae

13.04

Does Estonia have too many shops?

11.04

Navy commander: We won't detain Russian 'shadow fleet' ships due to escalation fears

13.04

Tick-borne disease risks in Estonia vary sharply by region

13.04

Ülemiste mall bomb suspect charged with attempted murder

12.04

Debris from suspected Ukrainian drone found on Estonian beach

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo