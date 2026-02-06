Tartu-Riga train changes hit rural Southern Estonia hardest

The new Tartu-Riga train schedule left many Estonians dissatisfied, but for southern residents who rely on the train, the change has thrown a wrench in daily logistics.

One affected family is Jaan Tammeorg's in Otepää Municipality, who used to commute to work and school in Tartu by train but now must drive after the northbound morning schedule was bumped by more than two hours, Lõuna-Eesti Postimees writes.

The earlier 6:40 a.m. train isn't feasible, leaving his kids with nothing to do for an hour and a half before school, and the bus rail operator Elron suggests — taking 90 minutes and including a transfer — "isn't an alternative; it's a mockery."

Elron says the changes were coordinated with the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture and local transport authorities, who promised to make up the transport gap with buses.

In a joint appeal, the mayors of Otepää, Tõrva and Valga municipalities hope decisionmakers will restore more practical morning connections, recognizing that in rural areas, transport is a need, not a luxury.

