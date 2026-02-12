Estonia to procure another 12 CAESAR self-propelled howitzers

Estonia is launching an updated strategic defense cooperation effort with France by purchasing additional CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems. By the end of the year, Estonia will have a total of 24 CAESAR SPGs.

Estonian and French defense ministers meeting in Brussels on Thursday confirmed their intention to renew the strategic defense cooperation agreement between the two countries and praised the strong collaboration between their respective defense investment agencies in developing defense capabilities.

Following the meeting, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said France is a highly important partner for Estonia and that strengthening defense cooperation with Paris is extremely important.

"I am pleased that the Estonian Center for Defense Investment, the French defense procurement agency DGA and the French company KNDS have signed a contract under which Estonia will procure an additional 12 CAESAR wheeled self-propelled howitzers. Under the agreement, the additional artillery systems will arrive in Estonia later this year," Pevkur said.

Last year, the Estonian Defence Forces received the first 12 CAESAR MK1 155-millimeter self-propelled howitzers, which were assigned to the newly established 3rd Self-Propelled Artillery Battalion under the direct command of the Estonian Division.

The CAESAR self-propelled howitzer (from the French Camion Équipé d'un Système d'Artillerie) MK1 is a 155-millimeter indirect fire weapon system that enables units to rapidly redeploy over long distances and engage targets at ranges of more than 40 kilometers. Its standard caliber allows the system to use various types of NATO-standard ammunition. The system's level of automation, combined with sufficient operational simplicity, allows gun crews to be trained within a few weeks. Its widespread use in multiple countries ensures long-term logistical support and the availability of spare parts.

"The additional CAESAR self-propelled howitzers will significantly increase the firepower and response speed of the Estonian division, enabling effective indirect fire support for units across the entire country. The greater mobility of wheeled platforms compared with tracked systems ensures faster redeployment and significantly enhances the division's flexibility and combat capability in indirect fire operations," said Lt. Col. Meelis Laanemets, senior staff officer and artillery inspector with the Analysis and Planning Department of the Estonian Defense Forces Headquarters.

