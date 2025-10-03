X!

Estonian and NATO rapid deployment Exercise Pikne ends with live-firing drills

News
Exercise Pikne 2025 ran from September 18-October 2.
Open gallery
13 photos
News

The large-scale, Estonian-led Exercise Pikne ended on Thursday, with live-firing of HIMARS and CAESAR among the closing highlights.

Exercise Pikne is a defensive exercise involving a total of approximately 3,000 soldiers both from Estonia and allied countries, and ran from September 18 to October 2.

It rehearses the rapid redeployment of allied units to Estonian territory and the deterrence of a potential adversary, via a multinational force.

Maneuvers took place on land at sea and in the air, on Saaremaa, in western and northern Estonia, and also in southeastern Estonia.

The exercise was led by the Estonian Division, joined by other Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) formations and allied units from France, the U.K, the U.S., Latvia, and Canada.

"Exercise Pikne, which we are organizing for the second year in a row, allows us to practice our units for wartime tasks with our allies," said Estonian Division commander Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel, also commanding the exercise.

"Together with French units, we practiced how we can be quickly reinforced, if necessary, for example, by airlift. The presence of our allies increases our readiness and emphasizes the importance of cooperation in ensuring common security," he added via a press release.

Reservists from the Estonian Division's Artillery Regiment called up for the Okas 25-2 snap exercise also honed their live firing skills within the Pikne framework.

Week one focused on unit deployment and combat training, while live fire training conducted by Estonian and allied units at the Rutja and Nursipalu training areas took place in week two.

Live firing involved M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and French-made Camion Équipé d'un Système d'Artillerie (CAESAR) 155mm self-propelled guns in use, as well as French 120mm mortars.

September 25‑26 saw a French light infantry company rehearsing air insertion of a company‑sized unit to the Tagamõisa peninsula on Saaremaa.

Col. Marko Tomentšuk, Artillery Regiment commander, said this included first-time weapons firing at Nursipalu.

"Training is important, it is necessary for mastering any weapon system. The more complex the weapon system, the more practice is needed, and this must be done in realistic conditions, in all weather conditions, in the dark and in daylight, in winter and in summer. Without a team, even the most modern weapon is just a burden, not a tool," Tomentšuk said.

Reservist Sgt. Georg Kokk praised CAESAR for its ease of use, which meant that I was able to learn the system completely in just two days,"

"What stands out the most to me as a team leader is that everything has become more electronic, meaning that control and communication are handled via tablet computers, so it's not all so mechanical and physical," he went on.

The Defense League's West Territorial Defense Region, taking part in Orkaan September 18 to 28, trained in protecting critical locations and staffing checkpoints.

The changed security situation has led to a closer marrying up of the volunteer Defense League and EDF reservists, the latter former conscripts who remain on EDF rolls and are liable for reservist exercise service.

To make taking part in exercises easier, these "Ussisõdalased" ("snake warriors") as they are termed, turn to their local Defense League district (Malev), with many taking part in Orkaan/Pikne.

The primary objective was to increase the combat readiness of these territorial defense units and improve their preparedness for wartime tasks. The units generally hold a light infantry role, drawing on lessons learned from Russia's stalled invasion of Ukraine; the EDF's first and second brigades include heavy (ie. mechanized) infantry.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:36

ERR in Ukraine: Soldiers learning lessons in repair and maintenance of equipment

16:18

President takes controversial church law amendments to Supreme Court

16:07

Crack duck unit eradicating Spanish slugs in Harku Municipality

15:44

Estonia's cranberry harvest very poor in some areas this year

15:41

Tallinn has laid off 230 positions under Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski

15:01

Prime minister: Estonia, Europe's drone wall a priority now

14:16

Estonian and NATO rapid deployment Exercise Pikne ends with live-firing drills

13:47

Locals used to Nursipalu Training Area noise levels by now

13:02

Jaanika Altraja: What will become of Rene Varek when he can no longer drive?

12:25

Finnish court says has no jurisdiction in Eagle S cable damage case

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.10

Number of people in Estonia renouncing Russian citizenship increases

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

02.10

Shooting down Russian jets would have been a strategic mistake, says EDF chief

02.10

New shops, pool and sauna coming to Tallinn's Kalarand

02.10

Russian rapper Kamazz banned from entering Estonia ahead of Narva concert

29.09

Expert: Gasoline shortage makes war in Ukraine visible to Russian society

09:43

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

02.10

Fox News: Estonian PM and NATO chief argued over invoking Article 4 Updated

02.10

€39 million EU funds redirected to Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal and Rapla-Lelle railway

02.10

Estonia to significantly increase weapons purchases from US

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo