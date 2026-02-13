X!

Blogger shares tips for baking the perfect vastlakuklid for Shrove Tuesday

News
Estonian food blogger Paula Särekanno shared tips for making lenten buns on ETV's
Estonian food blogger Paula Särekanno shared tips for making lenten buns on ETV's "Terevisioon." February 2026. Source: ERR
News

Life's too short to stress over whether your lenten buns will come out tall or wide, says Estonian food blogger Paula Särekanno.

In an appearance on ETV's "Terevisioon" Friday morning, Särekanno explained that letting your lenten bun dough rest in the fridge after kneading firms it up, so it keeps its shape better in the oven.

She noted that this step, combined with baking in a cupcake pan, will help guarantee taller buns.

"There are more important things in life than worrying about whether your buns will rise wide or tall," the food blogger joked.

She also shared her approach to the seasonal treat's dough and flavor. Särekanno always uses spelt flour, adds butter and sweetens with agave syrup.

Lenten buns, or vastlakuklid in Estonian, are softest and best the day they're made, she added, noting that even bakeries can't prevent them from firming up with time.

For flavor, she mixes in cardamom, occasionally saffron and always a pinch of salt to help highlight the tastes.

When it comes to fillings and toppings, Särekanno recommends raspberry jam, salted caramel and marzipan cream, finishing with a helping of classic whipped cream. To make the marzipan cream, she simply purees cream cheese with marzipan.

"You should try combining the salted caramel and marzipan cream inside the bun," she added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:29

Viljandi Lights festival returns this weekend with art and light displays

17:05

Blizzard conditions mean planned Kihnu, Vormsi ice roads will not now open

16:28

Owners looking for new solution for Pirita TOP building complex

16:26

Isamaa and Center only parties to see rise in support in February

15:58

Changing Tallinn showcase property name cost several thousand euros

15:53

European court accepts Estonian MP's financial information leak complaint

15:27

Work on Estonia's first-ever wine grape underway

15:12

Annual Museum Rat awards honor Estonia's top museum work

14:48

Estonians 28th and 34th in Milano Cortina Winter Olympics men's 10K freestyle ski

14:46

Blogger shares tips for baking the perfect vastlakuklid for Shrove Tuesday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.02

Estonia's largest cheesemaker files for bankruptcy Updated

12.02

ISS expels Russian citizen it says planned attack on Estonia

11.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far

12.02

Conscripts with insufficient Estonian language skills to be sent on courses

12.02

Estonia to procure another 12 CAESAR self-propelled howitzers

12.02

Foreign intel chief: Russian economy vulnerable to every new sanctions package

12.02

Shipping line Tallink to make layoffs

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

10.02

Experts: Continuation of war in Ukraine increasing instability in Russia

13:03

Estonia moves its ambassador from Georgia to Armenia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo