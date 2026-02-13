Blogger shares tips for baking the perfect vastlakuklid for Shrove Tuesday

Life's too short to stress over whether your lenten buns will come out tall or wide, says Estonian food blogger Paula Särekanno.

In an appearance on ETV's "Terevisioon" Friday morning, Särekanno explained that letting your lenten bun dough rest in the fridge after kneading firms it up, so it keeps its shape better in the oven.

She noted that this step, combined with baking in a cupcake pan, will help guarantee taller buns.

"There are more important things in life than worrying about whether your buns will rise wide or tall," the food blogger joked.

She also shared her approach to the seasonal treat's dough and flavor. Särekanno always uses spelt flour, adds butter and sweetens with agave syrup.

Lenten buns, or vastlakuklid in Estonian, are softest and best the day they're made, she added, noting that even bakeries can't prevent them from firming up with time.

For flavor, she mixes in cardamom, occasionally saffron and always a pinch of salt to help highlight the tastes.

When it comes to fillings and toppings, Särekanno recommends raspberry jam, salted caramel and marzipan cream, finishing with a helping of classic whipped cream. To make the marzipan cream, she simply purees cream cheese with marzipan.

"You should try combining the salted caramel and marzipan cream inside the bun," she added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!