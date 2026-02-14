X!

Over 600 Narva residents form heart-shaped human chain for Valentine's Day

News
The Valentine's Day heart in Narva.
The Valentine's Day heart in Narva. Source: ERR
News

Ahead of Valentine's Day, over 600 Narva residents gathered to form a human chain in the shape of a heart.

A total of 45 local governments in Estonia supported the nationwide initiative, with more than 6,000 people participating.

In Narva, the aim was not only to gather as many participants as possible, but also to make the heart perfectly symmetrical.

The winner – that is, the chain in Estonia with the largest number of participants – will be announced on Saturday, February 14 – Valentine's Day.

Last year, Narva set the record, with 489 people joining hands, with the organizers hoping to win again this time.

"We ended up with the most technologically advanced heart because we used marking technology with technological equipment. Before we drew the heart, we took aerial photographs of the area with a drone, created an orthophoto plan, drew the outline of the heart in AutoCAD, took geodetic equipment, came to the site, and marked the heart by points, which is why it turned out perfect," said drone operator Dmitry Shutov.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Nadežda Bersenjova

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

