President still not signed recall of ambassador to Kazakhstan

President Alar Karis has still not signed the decision to recall Jaap Ora, who served as ambassador to Kazakhstan and stood down from the role at the end of last year.

Ora stepped down from his position three months ago after coming under criticism from Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) in connection with Karis' state visit to Kazakhstan.

During the visit, Ora advised the president to leave out messages about supporting Ukraine at the start of the trip.

Ora later said he did not resign of his own accord.

"Diplomats and ambassadors don't leave their posts lightly and if you're asking whether I intended to end my diplomatic career in this way, then certainly not," Ora said on ETV's "Esimene stuudio" in mid-January.

Speaking to ERR at a press conference following a meeting of the National Defense Council on Monday, President Alar Karis said he is waiting for a new ambassador to be nominated.

"It is on my desk, but I am waiting until a new ambassador is presented to me, then I will review them together," he said.

