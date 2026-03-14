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EKRE vows national focus and an end to 'Russifying' immigration

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EKRE chair Martin Helme addressing Saturday's party council meeting. March 14, 2026.
EKRE chair Martin Helme addressing Saturday's party council meeting. March 14, 2026. Source: EKRE
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The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) approved a statement Saturday outlining priorities of economic growth, the nation-state and migration changes.

Heading into the 2027 Riigikogu elections, EKRE aims to steer the country toward economic growth, protect the Estonian nation-state and implement a radical overhaul in migration policy, according to the statement approved at Saturday's party council meeting.

The far-right party framed the upcoming year as a decisive political battle, contrasting its platform with what it called a path of tax hikes, economic decline, mass immigration and the abandonment of national interests.

"The other path is EKRE!" the statement said, promising national pride, economic growth, improved purchasing power, and a strong Estonian state where Estonians want to work, raise their families and grow old.

EKRE alone can change Estonia's current political course, the party said, highlighting three key priorities ahead of the 2027 Riigikogu elections.

On the economic front, EKRE said wages can outpace inflation if electricity prices fall and energy costs drop. It called for oil shale plants to run at full capacity, a repeal of the carbon tax, and state taxes and fees on oil shale-based electricity production to be reduced or eliminated. The party also called for sharp cuts to network and connection fees and an end to renewables subsidies.

"This will revive industry, boost competitive exports, create high-paying jobs and generate healthy tax revenues," it said.

Ethnic Estonians a priority

On the nation-state, EKRE warned that low birth rates threaten the country's ethnic Estonian population, which could fall below half a million within two generations.

"That would spell the end of us as a nation and a state," it stressed.

"Society as a whole must make starting a family and raising children a central priority, both financially and culturally," the party said, calling for measures including an easier path to homeownership for young families, direct financial support, and access to local kindergartens, schools and extracurriculars.

EKRE also wants a radical shift on migration.

The party criticized current immigration policies as bringing in "unlimited cheap labor" from Russian-speaking parts of the former Soviet Union. It accused the government of "forcefully Russifying Estonia while leaving our own workers worse off" and called for a complete turnaround on policy.

"We repeat: the only immigration Estonia needs is the return of [ethnic] Estonians!" it stressed.  

The next Riigikogu elections will be held in March 2027.

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Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

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