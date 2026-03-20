TÜ study: 'Good girl syndrome' may be a distinct psychological pattern

A University of Tartu study suggests "good girl syndrome" may be a distinct pattern, marked by perfectionism and fear of mistakes that can affect women's well-being.

Though recognized in popular speech, the so-called syndrome is not a formal clinical diagnosis and has not been studied scientifically. University of Tartu (TÜ) psychology student and peer counselor Tiina Üürike set out to test whether it holds up to a measurable concept.

"When you say 'good girl syndrome' (GGS), everyone immediately knows what it is and either has it or knows someone who does," Üürike said.

Given its widespread use, she wanted to see whether it could be defined as a standalone construct rather than just a catch-all label. To do so, she developed a questionnaire and tested it on 366 women ages 19 to 68.

Most respondents involved in her study had degrees and were in relationships, Üürike noted, meaning the findings can only be interpreted in the context of this sample, not as representative of all women in Estonia.

Still, the sample was large enough to suggest the pattern is real.

The many facets of a Good Girl

Üürike describes GGS as a mix of behaviors and thought patterns: striving to be good, agreeable and meet others' expectations, avoiding conflict and setting high standards for oneself. Women exhibiting the pattern often prioritize others' needs over their own.

Her analysis found six key components, all anchored by one central trait: conditional self-worth.

"It becomes very important what others think," Üürike said, explaining that people start to define themselves in terms of others around them.

"Their own needs tend to fade into the background, or they lose sight entirely of who they are in the middle of it all," she added.

Social expectations and traditional gender roles also play a role. The pressure to always be polite, composed and accommodating feeds into perfectionism and a self-sacrificing sense of duty. That can lead to exhaustion.

"All responsibilities must be completed before one has the right to rest and take time for themselves," Üürike said, describing a mindset where work, family and obligations always come first.

Another key element is "people-pleasing," i.e. trying to keep others happy and avoid conflict, while rounding out the pattern is a fear of making mistakes, which can hold people back.

Patient at a psychiatrist appointment. Photo is illustrative. Source: Sigmund/Unsplash

"Because they're afraid of making mistakes, they don't dare seize opportunities in their lives," Üürike said. That hesitation can lead to unfulfilled goals and important things being left unsaid.

When 'being good' becomes a problem

All six traits were strongly linked to perfectionism, the psych student noted, suggesting it may help sustain the pattern over time.

Because perfectionism is often considered a stable personality trait, that may explain why many respondents said it's a difficult pattern to change.

Üürike stresses that being conscientious or "good" is not inherently negative.

"It's a virtue that helps you move forward in life," she said, adding that it can also serve as a motivating force. The issue, she said, is one of degree.

Higher scores on Üürike's GGS questionnaire were linked to greater disruption in respondents' daily lives, hinting at a connection to psychological strain. Problems arise, she said, when people overextend themselves or only do things for others' benefit, sidelining their own needs.

Her findings also suggest a possible connection to chronic overexertion and burnout.

"This could also have clinical and more serious health consequences," Üürike said, which may in turn hinder people's progress or the pursuit of personal goals. That, she added, is a hypothesis worthy of further study.

What comes next

Emphasizing again that the term "good girl syndrome" is a descriptive one, not a clinical diagnosis, Üürike noted that the study's chief contribution is as an initial attempt to measure the phenomenon in a structured way.

The next step is to validate the questionnaire itself, which in turn would help confirm that the GGS pattern is distinct from related traits.

Future research about its clinical significance could examine links to anxiety, depression and self-fulfillment, as well as the role of factors shaping GGS, including upbringing, society and culture as well as personality.

"It would also be interesting to see whether a similar 'good boy syndrome' exists in men," the TÜ student added.

For those who recognize themselves in the description of good girl syndrome, Üürike stopped short of offering one-size-fits-all advice. In her peer counseling work, she sees the pattern play out differently for each person.

Often, the starting point is learning to recognize your own needs — and setting boundaries.

"People learn how to say 'no' in the first place," Üürike said.

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