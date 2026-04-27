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12 injured after bus crash in Ida-Viru County

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Twelve passengers were taken to hospital on April 26, 2026 after a bus was involved in a traffic accident.
Twelve passengers were taken to hospital on April 26, 2026 after a bus was involved in a traffic accident. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
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Multiple passengers were injured after a bus was involved in a serious traffic accident on the Tallinn–Narva highway on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly in Saka village before 3 p.m. There were strong winds and snow in the area on Sunday afternoon.

Eastern Prefecture duty officer Silver Pälsing said the accident was "serious."

"There were 47 people on the bus at the time of the accident, and 12 were injured. Ambulances transported ten people to the hospital, two of whom have more severe injuries. In addition, several people were checked on-site by ambulance crews and given first aid," Pälsing said.

At the scene, a passing bus was temporarily stopped so that those involved in the accident could be directed there for warmth and shelter while waiting for replacement transport.

There was also an incident with a passenger.

"At the scene, one of the passengers from the bus involved in the accident interfered with the work of paramedics, rescue personnel, and police officers. The man refused to leave the bus area, disrupted efforts to assist others, and did not comply with police orders to leave. Police officers used direct coercion against the man," Pälsing added.

According to preliminary information, the accident may have been caused by stormy winds that pushed the bus off the road.

Several traffic accidents were reported across the country on Sunday, and weather conditions were described as "very difficult."

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Editor: Helen Wright, Johanna Alvin

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