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Winter conditions cause traffic accidents and fallen trees across Estonia

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A bus skidded off the roads due to wintery conditions on April 26, 2026.
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Winter weather and strong winds have led to several traffic accidents – leaving three people injured – and fallen trees across Estonia this weekend.

Snow, sleet and rain fell in northern, central, and eastern Estonia this morning, the weather service said. Major highways are wet or snowy, while smaller roads may be snow-covered, difficult to pass, and very slippery.

A level one "potentially dangerous" weather warning is currently in force across the country.

The emergency services have been called to 17 traffic accidents from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The most serious incident occurred at 10:29 a.m. near Kohtla-Järve after a bus drove off the road. Three people were injured in the accident, and one person was taken to the hospital for observation, a Rescue Board spokesperson told ERR on Sunday.

Trees have also been blown over due to strong winds. The Rescue Board said they had been called to seven in

fallen onto roads in several areas due to strong winds. The Rescue Board said it had been called to move seven trees in Lääne-Viru County and five in Harju County.

The Weather Service advised against driving with summer tires on Sunday in eastern and southeastern Estonia.

According to the forecast, there will be intermittent snow, sleet, and rain on Sunday, with wind gusts reaching up to 24 meters per second. Daytime air temperatures will range between +3 and +7 degrees Celsius.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Mait Ots

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