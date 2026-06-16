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EDF: Russia has no restraints when targeting Ukrainian cultural sites

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Aron Kalmus,
Aron Kalmus, Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
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Estonian Defense Forces' Col. Aron Kalmus said Russia has "no restraints or limitations" when attacking Ukrainian cultural sites, after Kyiv's Pechersk Lavra cathedral was damaged on Sunday night.

The Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, one of Orthodox Christianity's oldest and most sacred monasteries, was among the targets in Russia's latest overnight attack on June 15, the Kyiv Independent reported.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said it was hit by a Russian Shahed-type drone.

The cathedral, founded in 1051, is also under UNESCO protection.

Kalmus was asked on ERR's "Ukraina stuudio" on Monday why the site was targeted and if it was accidental or deliberate.

"Of course, it cannot be stated with certainty whether it was accidental or intentional, but clearly, if drones and missiles were launched in that direction, then something was being targeted," he told the show.

"Considering the earlier saga surrounding the separation of the Russian Orthodox Church from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, I think that in the case of the Russians, this could very well have been a deliberate act and an attempt to demoralise the population, which has been done before as well," he continued.

"This is also a good example of the fact that perhaps the Russians have no restraints or limitations when it comes to cultural sites with such symbolic value."

Asked if this was a war crime, he answered: "Absolutely."

Estonia's Deputy Head of Mission in Ukraine, Vahur Soosaar, visited the cathedral to see the damage on Monday along with other diplomatic staff posted to Kyiv, the embassy said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the attack shows Russia has "once again demonstrated its barbarity and contempt for humanity's shared heritage."

"A UNESCO World Heritage Site. One of Christianity's holiest monasteries. A place of worship for nearly a thousand years. Today, it burns because of Russia," he wrote on X.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Johanna Alvin, Reimo Sildvee

Source: Ukrainian Studio

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