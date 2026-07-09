Estonia plans new marine reserves to safeguard reef and bird habitats

Estonia has moved to establish the first marine protected areas in its exclusive economic zone, proposing new reserves at the Kolgi and Irbe shoals.

According to the draft regulation prepared by the Environmental Board, the Kolgi Shoal Nature Reserve will be established west of Saaremaa, and the Irbe Shoal Nature Reserve southwest of the Saaremaa's Sõrve peninsula. These will be the first nature reserves located in Estonia's exclusive economic zone.

The two protected areas are being created to safeguard reef habitat types, fish spawning and feeding grounds, and bird wintering, feeding, and migration stopover sites within Estonia's economic zone.

The Environmental Board considers the Kolgi and Irbe areas extremely important for protecting reef habitats, as the Kolgi reserve contains over 25 percent and the Irbe reserve nearly 15 percent of all reefs in the exclusive economic zone. Both areas are regarded as among the most species-rich offshore seabed regions in Estonia.

The areas will also protect bird species such as the red-throated diver, black-throated diver, little gull, and long-tailed duck, along with their habitats. The Irbe area additionally aims to protect the velvet scoter and the black guillemot and ensure the preservation of their habitats.

Under the protection rules, people would be allowed to be present in the Kolgi and Irbe reserves, travel by watercraft, organize public events, and fish — except with trawl gear. Economic activity, new construction, extraction of natural resources, and hunting would be prohibited. The Environmental Board justifies the restrictions by noting that activities damaging the seabed and construction would endanger protected habitats and bird feeding and migration areas.

The proposal to establish the Kolgi and Irbe reserves was made in 2020 by the University of Tartu's Estonian Marine Institute. The public consultation on the draft regulation took place this spring, during which state agencies, local governments, and interest groups could submit their comments.

The creation of the Kolgi and Irbe reserves will help Estonia meet its goal of increasing the share of protected marine areas, according to the explanatory memorandum. Under the EU Biodiversity Strategy, at least 30 percent of member states' marine areas must be protected by 2030. Currently, protected areas make up 27.6 percent of Estonia's marine territory.

"Estonia has set itself the goal of protecting 30 percent of its marine area, and this step is important for achieving that target. At the same time, the protected areas have been delineated so that they take into account the needs of maritime traffic and do not hinder Estonia's national offshore wind energy objectives," said Climate Minister Andres Sutt.

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