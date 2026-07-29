Entrepreneurs investing millions in Estonia's largest data center

Several well-known Estonian entrepreneurs have invested tens of millions of euros in Estonia's largest data center, which will now focus on serving artificial intelligence and attracting international customers.

Among the investors in Greenergy Data Centers, which is based in Hüüru in Harju County, are Kristjan Rahu, Jüri Käo, Enn Kunila, Markus Villig and Urvo Männama, who are funding the project with close to €100 million.

"More than €70 million has already been invested in this project. Broadly speaking, the total investment will come to just under €200 million by the end of the year," said Martin Rungi, head of the key accounts segment at Greenergy Data Centers.

The money will allow the facility to undergo a significant expansion. "We are developing space inside the existing building. Additional IT capacity," Rungi told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" evening news show.

Miko Niinemäe, head of Tensor Estate, which owns the data center, said the main part of the investment is related to technological upgrades inside the building.

"Since artificial intelligence inherently requires somewhat different infrastructure than what was already there, we are directing it towards enabling AI computing capacity to be installed in the building," he explained.

Urvo Männama, partner at Tensor Aurora, said that investments in artificial intelligence are a hot topic worldwide.

"That makes the infrastructure supporting the development of artificial intelligence all the more important, and so far Estonia has been rather modest in this field. We have not had any major data centres come to Estonia," he added.

Greenergy Data Centers primarily served Estonian clients, but it is hoped the additional investment can be used to attract international customers.

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