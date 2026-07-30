Gallery: New Tallinn viaduct mural taking shape

A street art project under the Pärnu Highway viaduct in Tallinn is taking shape, which aims to make the areas beneath the viaducts more visually attractive.

Graphic designs will cover an area of nearly 450 square metres under the viaduct around Tehnika and Koidu streets and Tallinn Secondary School.

Artists were given creative freedom under the viaduct, but the designs had to take into account the architecture and scale of the viaduct as well as the urban space as a whole.

The brief stressed that the designs must serve as a calm and balanced backdrop alongside a busy highway. The winning images were chosen by Tallinn's Environment and Public Works Department.

At the beginning of July, the surfaces were prepared and the artists were given until August to complete the works.

"We want to turn the previously grey and anonymous, heavily graffiti-covered areas under the viaduct into a beautiful and distinctive place. International experience has shown that high-quality street art is the most effective way to combat vandalism," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) ahead of the project.

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