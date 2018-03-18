news

Balkans see great potential in business cooperation with Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Source: Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Business

Macedonia, Serbia and Albania consider economic cooperation with Estonia as having great potential, officials and executives said following a visit by Estonian businesspeople to these countries organized by the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"Where ten years ago we had no substantial economic relations with the Balkans, we have since reached a point where the accession of the Western Balkan countries to the EU will hopefully become a reality in the coming years," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Economic and Development Affairs Väino Reinart said in a press release.

Mait Palts, director general of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the message from all of the countries visited was the same — there are many opportunities for Estonian businesses to expand their business on these markets.

Palts described a cooperation agreement concluded between the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia during the mission's visit to Serbia as testimony to the mutual desire for cooperation.

"I urge Estonian businesses to better familiarize themselves with the opportunities offered by Balkan countries, as almost all sectors could find a niche there," he added.

Estonia's trade with Macedonia, a country roughly half the size of Estonia, grew from €400,000 in 2015 to €6 million last year, with imports and exports alike growing mostly as a result of increases in the imports and exports of machinery and equipment.

With a population of seven million, Serbia is the largest of the countries visited by the mission. Trade between Estonia and Serbia grew 25 percent on year to €13 million in 2017.

Albania, which has lost much of its population to emigration, is a country of an estimated 2.8 million people now. From 2016 to 2017, Estonia's imports from Albania shot up from €100,000 euros to €5.1 million, mostly as a result of increased imports of crustaceans and mollusks in the form of products and preserves.

An Estonian business delegation consisting of executives from the companies Arvato Services Estonia, Aktors, Defendec, ESTALG Group, Gloria, GoSwift, Net Group and Trustcorp visited the Balkans from March 12-16.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

ministry of foreign affairsestonian chamber of commerce and industryserbiamacedoniawestern balkansalbania


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
17.03

Irish Setters spotted on Tallinn's Freedom Square

16.03

Road Administration closes Noarootsi and Vormsi ice roads

16.03

Baltic, Polish prime ministers to discuss desynchronization with Juncker

16.03

2019 European elections: Parties, candidates biding their time

16.03

Simson: Four-lane highway between Jõhvi, Narva to be built by 2025

16.03

Ministry considering ability to waive prior degree requirement for master's

16.03

Mikser: Crimea is part of Ukraine

15.03

Põlva Hospital to close maternity ward, Valga to follow suit

BUSINESS
17.03

No news yet about potential new core stakeholders in Tallink

16.03

Electronics manufacturer Eolane to create 300 jobs in Tallinn

16.03

Baltic, Polish prime ministers to discuss desynchronization with Juncker

16.03

Forest management center: No decision yet on planned pulp mill deal

16.03

45 Enterprise Estonia jobs to be cut due to regional support system changes

16.03

Balticconnector gas pipeline to cost €135 million on Estonian side

15.03

Estonian government puts small ferries at Saaremaa, Viimsi's disposal

15.03

Russian tourists take 1.7 million trips to Estonia in 2017

Opinion
26.02

Digest: Today's Estonia is far more than a speech, and so is the centennial

25.02

Opinion digest: President's Independence Day speech boring and generic

22.02

Beyond the digital drivel: Long-term expats sound off about life in Estonia

20.02

Jüri Raidla: Estonia should halve number of state officials

14.02

Turbulent year ahead as Reform and Center get ready for election campaign

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Support for the Reform Party has remained steadily high.

March party ratings: Opposition Reform party remains most popular

Support for the opposition Reform Party, which rose to a record high at the start of the year, remained high in March as well, while the popularity of the coalition Center Party also saw an increase this month, it can be seen from the results of a survey commissioned by BNS and daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18.03

Electronics manufacturer Eolane to create 300 jobs in Tallinn

18.03

Balkans see great potential in business cooperation with Estonia

18.03

Estonia, France to launch digital cooperation

18.03

Feature: Ruussaar in Eastern Ukraine, Part 2 | On the train

18.03

Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon receive UN mission medals

18.03

March party ratings: Opposition Reform party remains most popular

17.03

Tallinn Music Week announces documentaries program

17.03

Government backs introduction of 'state buildings' in county centers

17.03

Ilves calls for new kind of alliance to protect democracies

17.03

No news yet about potential new core stakeholders in Tallink

17.03

Irish Setters spotted on Tallinn's Freedom Square

16.03

Road Administration closes Noarootsi and Vormsi ice roads

16.03

Electronics manufacturer Eolane to create 300 jobs in Tallinn

16.03

Baltic, Polish prime ministers to discuss desynchronization with Juncker

16.03

Forest management center: No decision yet on planned pulp mill deal

16.03

45 Enterprise Estonia jobs to be cut due to regional support system changes

16.03

2019 European elections: Parties, candidates biding their time

16.03

Simson: Four-lane highway between Jõhvi, Narva to be built by 2025

16.03

Ministry considering ability to waive prior degree requirement for master's

16.03

Balticconnector gas pipeline to cost €135 million on Estonian side

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: