Kaljulaid on two-day working visit to France

President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a two-day working visit to France, where she is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron as well as attend the opening of an exhibit on Baltic symbolism at the Musée d'Orsay in Paris.

On Monday, Kaljulaid will meet one-on-one with Macron, after which the two heads of state will be joined by their Latvian and Lithuanian colleagues Raimonds Vējonis and Dalia Grybauskaitė for a working lunch, according to an Office of the President press release.

The four presidents will therafter attend the opening of the exhibit "Wild Souls. Symbolism in the Baltic States" at the Musée d'Orsay in celebration of the centennials of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The exhibit opening will be followed by a joint press conference.

The Estonian president will also meet with French entrepreneurs, to whom she will introduce Estonia's economic environment and e-state.

On Tuesday, Kaljulaid will travel to Lyon, where she will deliver the opening remarks at an economic forum that will be attended by French and Estonian entrepreneurs and visit Digital Campus Lyon, where she is to open a cyber competition organized by the Estonian company Rangeforce.

While in Lyon, the Estonian head of state is also scheduled to meet with Stéphane Bouillon, prefect of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, and Lyon Mayor Georges Képénékian, as well as have lunch with local politicians and businesspeople.

Kaljulaid is scheduled to return to Estonia late Tuesday night.