news

Video: Austrian President in Estonia on EU, Russia and migration ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

Austrian President, Alexander van der Bellen is currently on a five day visit to Estonia, and spoke to ERR's Tarmo Maiberg on the Aktuaalne Kamera show yesterday, Thursday, on the importance of maintaining unity within the EU.

Mr. Bellen explained that he hoped that, counter to the wishes and desires of populist nationalists, the rights of both citizens and minorities within EU member states would be fully understood. He stated that national sovereignty within the EU was something of an illusion and no member state could manage outside of the organization.

That said, Mr. Bellen did express concerns about the need for a common foreign policy within the EU 27 and the slowness of the decision-making process in the EU; particular with regard to the current US administration, political and economic developments in China, and with Russia.

On the issue of Russia, Mr. Bellen said that he wants Austria to maintain its intermediary role in diplomatic relations, pointing out that Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin is due to meet with him whilst on an official visit to Vienna in a few weeks' time.

"Let's see what he is willing to talk about,'' Mr. Bellen said. ''If the topic comes up [on the issue of eastern Ukraine] then I will leave no doubt that Austria will stick to the EU regulations on the sanctions...because the problems are still there,'' he went on.

Mr. Bellen also noted that no real developments seem to have happened with regard to the 2014 Minsk Protocol, by which warring parties in the region were supposed to have observed a ceasefire.

Turning to the building of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, an expansion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline running under the Baltic Sea between the Russian Federation and Germany which has been labelled a Kremlin hybrid war machine by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck, the Austrian President stated that he saw the project primarily as an economic one between companies.

''Provided Ukraine has no damage done to it by this new pipeline then I don't see a real problem,'' he said, before adding the qualification that he may have underestimated the issue.

When asked about Austrain Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's proposal for establishing a language requirement for asylum seekers, Mr. Bellen also said there was no real danger of problems (some political analysts had feared that such a move could create further divisions in the EU). This was because the local language (ie. German in the case of his own country) would be a prerequisite for virtually all levels of jobs apart from the highest layers of management, where English would suffice, in his view.

Austria has accepted around 150,000 asylum seekers since the 2015 migration crisis in Europe.

Alexander van der Bellen, whose mother was Estonian, will be in the country untill the end of the weekend. He has already met with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised

kersti kaljulaidalexander van der bellen


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
31.05

Lennart Meri Conference to focus on future through prism of the past

31.05

CyCon 2018 Video: Current and former Presidents, NATO and Facebook experts

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

31.05

Ilmar Raag: It's time to make peace with the past

31.05

Riigikogu President Nestor presents e-state to St. Lucia premier

31.05

Rising amount of two-child Estonian families adding a third to the brood

31.05

Rescue Board declares fire danger period in Estonia

30.05

Audit: Organisation of eastern border construction satisfactory

BUSINESS
31.05

Estonia only EU state where unemployment grows in April

31.05

Estonian government to discuss pulp mill spatial plan next week

31.05

Riigikogu President Nestor presents e-state to St. Lucia premier

31.05

Economic growth begins to slow in first quarter of 2018

30.05

Problem of undeclared wages in Estonian deepened says business community

30.05

April retail trade turnover up 1% on year

30.05

First quarter profit in Estonian business sector down 5% on year

29.05

Baltic railway leaders sign Amber Train agreement

Opinion
23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Indrek Tarand

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

Nine years ago Indrek Tarand became an MEP after polling over 100,000 votes as an independent candidate. Now he wishes to return to his roots and join an Estonian party in the run up to the 2019 Parliamentary (Riigikogu) elections. But which one? Everything will become clear in the Autumn, he tells ERR.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:19

Mikser: Estonian-US security relationship will survive trade war

13:22

Estonia cancels security certificates of 12,500 electronic ID cards

13:21

CyCon 2018: 'New Technologies and Cybersecurity' panel Updated

12:07

Video: Austrian President in Estonia on EU, Russia and migration

11:24

Schedule in place for Kaljulaid's temporary relocation to Narva

10:43

April sees increase in industrial production year on year

09:55

Bank of Estonia: Competitiveness concerns looming for Estonian economy

08:53

Estonian ambassador to US resigns

31.05

Estonia only EU state where unemployment grows in April

31.05

Estonian government to discuss pulp mill spatial plan next week

31.05

Baltic States centennial conference starts Friday at US Stanford University

31.05

Estonia, Canada sign digital cooperation agreement

31.05

Lennart Meri Conference to focus on future through prism of the past

31.05

CyCon 2018 Video: Current and former Presidents, NATO and Facebook experts

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

31.05

Ilmar Raag: It's time to make peace with the past

31.05

Riigikogu President Nestor presents e-state to St. Lucia premier

31.05

Rising amount of two-child Estonian families adding a third to the brood

31.05

Rescue Board declares fire danger period in Estonia

31.05

Economic growth begins to slow in first quarter of 2018

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: