Patrol, border patrol officer base salary to increase to €1,280

Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) and the directors of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reached an agreement that the base salary of patrol officers and border patrol officers will increase to at least €1,280 next year, not inclusive of regional and other premiums.

A total of €12.9 million has been earmarked for wage increases at the PPA, which will allow the agency to increase all employees' base salaries by an average of 10%. Front line employees, first and foremost patrol and border patrol officers, will see the biggest raises.

Patrol and border patrol officers currently earn a base salary of €1,075. Beginning next year, their base salary will increase to at least €1,280. With the addition of overnight, holiday and on-call pay, front-line PPA employees will start earning at least €1,400 per month.

This pay will in turn be supplemented regionally in the amount of €200 in Tallinn and €300 in Ida-Viru County.

Also to increase significantly next year are the average wages of cybercrime and digital evidence processors as well as flying squad employees, as specialists with highly specific skills must be recruited in these fields.