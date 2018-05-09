Police chief salary increases by €1,000

Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) recently signed regulations according to which chiefs of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) received raises beginning this month. PPA Director General Elmar Vaher's monthly salary, for example, increased by €1,000.

Vaher's salary increased 21 percent, frm €4,800 to €5,800, wrote daily Eesti Päevaleht.

Among others to receive significant raises were the PPA's deputy director general and prefects. For example, North Prefecture Prefect Kristian Jaani's salary increased from €3,514 to €4,000.

Police officers' minimum monthly salary, meanwhile, increased just over ten percent from €975 to €1,075.

Anvelt has hinted that police officers' wages are to increase by an average of ten percent next year.