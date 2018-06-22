news

Stats: Dwelling Price Index, Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index both rise ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Dwelling Price Index changes since 2005
Dwelling Price Index changes since 2005 Source: Statistics Estonia
News

According to data from Statistics Estonia, the Dwelling Price Index of residential property in Estonia has continued to rise in the first quarter (Q1) of 2018, both year-on-year (y-o-y) and on the previous quarter.

According to the government agency, the index saw a 1.5% rise on Q4 2017 and a 6.6% rise y-o-y from Q1 2017.

The index has generally risen for both houses and apartments, throughout the whole of Estonia.

The one exception to this is the index for apartments outside of the three major population centres of Tallinn and environs, Tartu city, and Pärnu city, which have seen a very slight fall.

A more detailed breakdown of these changes is as follows:

 Q4 2017-Q1 2018 % ChangeQ1 2018 y-o-y % Change
Apartments (nationwide)1.96.7
Houses (nationwide)0.46.2
Apartments in Tallinn0.36.8
Apartments in areas adjacent to Tallinn, plus Tartu and Pärnu cities4.69.8
Apartments in rest of Estonia6.1-0.5

 

Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index also rises

The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index saw a similar rise in Q1, of by 4.4% compared with Q4 2017 and by 9.8% y-o-y .

The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index expresses the changes in the prices of the acquisition of dwellings which are new to the household sector as well as other goods and services that households purchase in their role as owner-occupiers.

The index consists of four components: the acquisition of dwellings, other services related to the acquisition of dwellings, major repairs and maintenance, and insurance connected with dwellings.

The base year is 2010 where the index is calibrated at 100, with the timescale in focus starting from Q1 2005; major repairs and maintenance are included from Q1 2007 and insurance connected with dwellings is included from Q1 2012.

The prices at Q4 2017 used as base prices have been calculated on the basis of the administrative divisions in the country as at 1 January, 2018.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

statistics estoniahouse and apartment prices in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
21.06

MPs explore possibilities for opening Estonian consulate in California

21.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace near Vaindloo

21.06

Patient left inside MRI scanning machine for over an hour

20.06

Commissioner: Estonia must decide on splitting country into two regions

20.06

'Estonia 2035' goes beyond electoral cycle-led plans says prime minister

20.06

Office of Prosecutor General going ahead with Savisaar appeal

20.06

Top Estonian lawyer turned down for European court post

20.06

Irish president: Ireland seeking closer ties with Nordic, Baltic countries

BUSINESS
21.06

Eesti Arsenal wants to build explosives factory in Estonia

20.06

May industrial producer price index up 1.9% on year

19.06

Bank of Estonia: Faster payments in high demand in Estonia

19.06

Estonia's GDP per capita reaches 77% of EU average in 2017

18.06

Minister states pulp mill plan can't be terminated any time soon

18.06

Supreme Court upholds verdict in trailblazing private sector bribery case

18.06

HKScan hires 44 seasonal workers due to increased summer demand

18.06

Azeri state oil company to close Estonian office

Opinion
31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
15% of survey respondents would definitely or rather vote for Estonia 200 in the next Riigikogu elections.

Survey: 15% of voters would consider voting for Estonia 200

A total of 25% of voting-age citizens in Estonia consider the coming of new political parties definitely or rather necessary, but up to 15% of voters, a significant portion of which consist of current Free Party voters, would vote for Estonia 200 specifically, according to the results of a recent survey.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:56

Plaque commemorating SS recipient of Iron Cross to be unveiled in Mustla

15:37

Gallery: Seven European presidents in Tartu for Estonia 100, Gaudeamus

14:03

Stats: Dwelling Price Index, Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index both rise

12:37

Members of Estonian delegation to PACE observe elections in Turkey

11:19

EVR Cargo rebrands itself as Operail

10:01

Video: Overnight storm causes floods in Tallinn streets, damage to TV house

08:54

Kaljulaid meets with Georgian president in Kadriorg

21.06

Estonian institute: Number of recipients of envelope wages up to 13%

21.06

Estonia to join 8 other EU nations in rapid cyber response force initiative

21.06

Defence Forces to make significant purchase of South Korean artillery

21.06

Estonian government opts to initiate termination of pulp mill spatial plan

21.06

Bog wildfire in Tori under control

21.06

Midsummer weekend brings more fire safety worries despite worsening weather

21.06

MPs explore possibilities for opening Estonian consulate in California

21.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace near Vaindloo

21.06

Eesti Arsenal wants to build explosives factory in Estonia

21.06

Patient left inside MRI scanning machine for over an hour

20.06

Commissioner: Estonia must decide on splitting country into two regions

20.06

'Estonia 2035' goes beyond electoral cycle-led plans says prime minister

20.06

Office of Prosecutor General going ahead with Savisaar appeal

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: