Former political prisoner Tiit Madisson included on Russian blacklist

One-time political prisoner Tiit Madisson confirmed that his name was also included in the list of "Russophobes" compiled by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in early June.

Madisson said that Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called him and informed him that he had been included on the Moscow-issued list of Estonian citizens barred from entry to the Russian Federation, reported daily Postimees (link in Estonian).

According to Madisson, he still had a Russian visa last year, but he believed that he was included on the blacklist due to his involvement in the erection of the Monument of Lihula, which commemorates Estonians who fought for Estonia against the Soviet Union in World War II, and a demonstration in the Tõnismäe neighbourhood of Tallinn.

"This is what sparked the whole circus," he added.