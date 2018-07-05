news

CERN invites Estonia to submit membership application ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Ratas visited CERN in January 2018 along with an Estonian delegation.
Ratas visited CERN in January 2018 along with an Estonian delegation. Source: Riigikantselei/Triin Oppi
News

The council of the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) has invited Estonia to begin membership negotiations. Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) proposed in February this year that Estonia should join.

The government supported the prime minister's proposal in February for Estonia to apply for membership in CERN. The positive feedback to the first inquiry means that now the government can submit an official application, after which preparations will begin. "The membership negotiations are a long process. At the earliest we can sign the agreement in a year," Ratas explained.

According to Ratas, membership in CERN will spur innovation in the Estonian economy and contribute to economic growth. "We need to become a full member of CERN for our researchers, engineers, and entrepreneurs to be able to fully use the opportunities offered by it," said Ratas, who visited CERN this January.

After joining CERN Estonian companies will be able to bid in tenders of the top-level research organisation. Estonian engineers will be able to cooperate more closely with their colleagues: even though CERN is a research organisation, ten engineers work there per each researcher.

With its 22 member states, CERN manages the largest particle physics laboratory in the world. The Estonian Research and Development Council also supports becoming a member of CERN.

CERN membership has been accounted for in the state budget strategy for 2018–2021, involving €1.43 million per year in funding as of 2019.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

jüri ratascernnuclear researchestonian research council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:41

New support programme for drug addicts starts in Tallinn

09:23

Mikser to Italian colleague: Solving migration crisis challenge for Europe

08:34

Traffic deaths double in first half of 2018

04.07

Migration, defence, European unity on table in Italian Presidential visit Updated

04.07

Estonia's eastern border construction and maintenance to cost €320 million

04.07

Court to decide termination of proceedings in Savisaar case in August

04.07

Amount of money laundered via Danske Bank Estonia could be €7 billion

04.07

Estonian Wikipedia protests EU plans to curtail Internet freedom

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
03.07

Estonian companies to get around €100 million with help of EstFund

02.07

Stora Enso to move group's financial center to Estonia

02.07

Flag carrier Nordica ends 2017 with €900,000 profit

02.07

European Central Bank approves Luminor cross-border merger

02.07

Ruhnu remains inaccessible also on Monday as ferry forced to remain in port

02.07

May industrial production increases year on year

01.07

Rescue Board: Tallinn waste fuel plant fire put out on Sunday morning

29.06

Eesti Energia borrows €300 million to buy Nelja Energia

Opinion
23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:20

CERN invites Estonia to submit membership application

17:00

Government may discuss lowering electricity excise duty this autumn

16:29

Pope to hold mass on Tallinn Freedom Square

14:41

Tallinn mayor turns to court to fight party financing watchdog injunction

13:44

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

12:31

Infographic: 12 Estonian ambassadors changing posts this summer

12:22

Finnish citizen suspected of having received drugs by mail

11:21

New transport centre bill could put end to free bus lines scheme

10:46

Tammsaare Park reopening postponed again, Gonsiori St works still slow

09:41

New support programme for drug addicts starts in Tallinn

09:23

Mikser to Italian colleague: Solving migration crisis challenge for Europe

08:34

Traffic deaths double in first half of 2018

04.07

Migration, defence, European unity on table in Italian Presidential visit Updated

04.07

Estonia's eastern border construction and maintenance to cost €320 million

04.07

Court to decide termination of proceedings in Savisaar case in August

04.07

Amount of money laundered via Danske Bank Estonia could be €7 billion

04.07

Estonia 100: Countrywide 'Journey' concert series beginning today

04.07

Estonian Wikipedia protests EU plans to curtail Internet freedom

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

04.07

Gallery: Italian President in Estonia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: