Estonian, Finnish environment authorities sign nuclear safety memorandum

Estonia's Environmental Board signed a memorandum of understanding with Finland's Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority on Friday, aimed at building further on the two agencies' cooperation, especially in the exchange of information and emergency response concerning nuclear and radiation-related events.

A press release by the Environmental Board also stated that said cooperation will also cover radiation monitoring, an exchange of knowledge, decision-making processes concerning nuclear installations, training exercises, and legislation.

The agreement was signed by the Environmental Board's director-general, Riho Kuppart, and the director-general of the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority, Petteri Tiippana.

According to Kuppart, the memorandum is building on "substantive and intensive" cooperation between the two authorities. "For the first time, we have now signed a specific agreement on which to base our work in the future," he added.

Tiippana commented that this kind of international cooperation is particularly important where potential emergencies are concerned, when quick action is required. "With a working regime in place, we can be sure that the decisions adopted in the other country are based on identical threat estimates," he said.

