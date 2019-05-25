ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian, Finnish environment authorities sign nuclear safety memorandum ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Riho Kuppart and Petter Tiippanen signing the agreement, May 24, 2019.
Riho Kuppart and Petter Tiippanen signing the agreement, May 24, 2019. Source: Elo Ilkka
News

Estonia's Environmental Board signed a memorandum of understanding with Finland's Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority on Friday, aimed at building further on the two agencies' cooperation, especially in the exchange of information and emergency response concerning nuclear and radiation-related events.

A press release by the Environmental Board also stated that said cooperation will also cover radiation monitoring, an exchange of knowledge, decision-making processes concerning nuclear installations, training exercises, and legislation.

The agreement was signed by the Environmental Board's director-general, Riho Kuppart, and the director-general of the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority, Petteri Tiippana.

According to Kuppart, the memorandum is building on "substantive and intensive" cooperation between the two authorities. "For the first time, we have now signed a specific agreement on which to base our work in the future," he added.

Tiippana commented that this kind of international cooperation is particularly important where potential emergencies are concerned, when quick action is required. "With a working regime in place, we can be sure that the decisions adopted in the other country are based on identical threat estimates," he said.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

finlandnuclear powernuclear safety


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
24.05

Russia charges Roxen captain, two weeks after boat was seized

24.05

Kingo reprimanded by Riigikogu committee for not attending meeting

24.05

Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

24.05

Road Administration faced with tough decision on island flight procurement

24.05

Latest Digidoc incompatible with screen reader used by limited vision users

24.05

Network operator Elering signs agreement to join Continental Europe grid

24.05

Man dies after sustaining severe injuries at Eesti Energia oil plant

23.05

Former prime minister: cutting border investment 'very foolish'

Opinion
12:35

Tallinn Airport to expand luggage area of passenger terminal

10:45

Man attacks Pakistani national in Tallinn, gets 8 days behind bars

08:59

Riigikogu celebrating 100th anniversary with open doors day

24.05

Christopher Nolan spy thriller to be filmed in Tallinn

24.05

President recognizes six campaigners against domestic violence with award

Business
22.05

Transferwise raises over €260 million in secondary funding round

22.05

Ministry to deliberate selling Nordica

21.05

Saturday blackout may have caused Eesti Energia €100,000 in damages

20.05

Estonia-Finland undersea gas pipeline works starts Monday

20.05

Competition Authority to investigate recent Ida-Viru County blackout

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
15:43

Estonian, Finnish environment authorities sign nuclear safety memorandum

14:00

Reinsalu: Poland plays key role in security of Estonia

12:35

Tallinn Airport to expand luggage area of passenger terminal

10:45

Man attacks Pakistani national in Tallinn, gets 8 days behind bars

08:59

Riigikogu celebrating 100th anniversary with open doors day

24.05

Christopher Nolan spy thriller to be filmed in Tallinn

24.05

President recognizes six campaigners against domestic violence with award

24.05

Reinsalu discusses Ukraine with Canadian counterpart

24.05

Russia charges Roxen captain, two weeks after boat was seized

24.05

Lord Mayor of London to visit Tallinn, focusing on tech and finance

24.05

Kingo reprimanded by Riigikogu committee for not attending meeting

24.05

Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

24.05

Road Administration faced with tough decision on island flight procurement

24.05

First quarter construction growth slows, up 2 percent on year

24.05

Latest Digidoc incompatible with screen reader used by limited vision users

24.05

Network operator Elering signs agreement to join Continental Europe grid

24.05

Man dies after sustaining severe injuries at Eesti Energia oil plant

24.05

Poll: Reform, SDE to earn two Estonian seats each in European election

23.05

Former prime minister: cutting border investment 'very foolish'

23.05

New €5 million Chemi-Farm plant opens in Tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: