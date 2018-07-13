Trump backup planes to be held at Tallinn Airport during Helsinki meeting

Ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday, US President Donald Trump's team's backup plane and transport plane will arrive at Tallinn Airport on Sunday.

Trump will arrive in Helsinki on Sunday aboard Air Force One, a Boeing 747.

A US military transport plane and backup Boeing C-32 with his team's gear, however, will be held at Tallinn Airport, located some 90 km across the Gulf of Finland from the Finnish capital.

The two aircraft will remain on standby in Tallinn through the end of Trump's visit to Helsinki on Monday.